Care to Learn-Nixa is celebrating after 2018’s Boots & Bling event. The event raised $29,617.82, according to the nonprofit’s Facebook page, through ticket sales and the night’s activities.
The time of the year to send kids back to school has already come and gone, and the city of Nixa is already preparing for the 2019-20 academic year.
The Nixa Ministerial Alliance hosts the Third Annual Christian County “One Nation Under God” 9/11 Remembrance Rally at Nixa High School’s Eagle Stadium on Sept. 9, at 5 p.m.
Nixa Cleaners is a total loss after an early-morning “heavy fire” erupted throughout the building Aug. 29, according to Nixa Fire Chief Assistant Whitney Weaver. He said the call was received at about 4:37 a.m.
Payton Ward made Nixa's softball season opener a memorable one by blasting a seventh-inning, game-winning three-run home run in the Lady Eagles' 4-3 triumph over Kickapoo on Friday.
If Nixa opts to throw more than the Eagles are accustomed to for Friday’s trip to Carthage, Eagles quarterback Hunter Crabtree says he will be ready for such an order.
AI Magazine has recently recognized Joel Harris as the top family law attorney for the State of Missouri. This is a distinction reserved for a single attorney in each state who has established themselves through their professionalism and excellence in service.
Members of the Nixa High School Marching Band have been practicing for their show, "Birds of a Feather," throughout the summer. These pictures were taken during a morning practice Friday, Aug. 3.
If you’d like to learn more about bees and how they can help out in your garden, the Christian County Master Gardeners have just the event for you.
Larry and Helen Krudwig met in the ‘60s as students at Missouri State University. After finishing school and getting married in 1972, the couple was preparing to have their first baby.
The Missouri School Board Association selected the Nixa Board of Education among the 20 school boards as Missouri’s Outstanding Boards of Education for 2018. The awards were announced at the MSBA Leadership Summit at the Lake of the Ozarks on June 2.
Joshua Roberts, a school board member at Nixa Public Schools, was recognized for achieving Master Certification by the Missouri School Board Association during the MSBA Leadership Summit June 2, at Lake of the Ozarks.
Imagine a trail system that stretched across Nixa into neighboring Ozark.
Drivers can expect one-lane traffic, orange cones and the sight of crews and equipment on State Route K starting May 29.