Multimedia

9/11 Remembrance Rally planned in Nixa

The Nixa Ministerial Alliance hosts the Third Annual Christian County “One Nation Under God” 9/11 Remembrance Rally at Nixa High School’s Eagle Stadium on Sept. 9, at 5 p.m.

Ward's game-winning homer lifts Nixa in opener

  • Headliner Staff Reports
Payton Ward made Nixa's softball season opener a memorable one by blasting a seventh-inning, game-winning three-run home run in the Lady Eagles' 4-3 triumph over Kickapoo on Friday.

Eagles to tangle with Carthage in opener

  • By Pat Dailey patd@ccheadliner.com Headliner Sports
If Nixa opts to throw more than the Eagles are accustomed to for Friday’s trip to Carthage, Eagles quarterback Hunter Crabtree says he will be ready for such an order. 

Nixa Attorney named top family law attorney for Missouri

  • Headliner News Staff
AI Magazine has recently recognized Joel Harris as the top family law attorney for the State of Missouri.  This is a distinction reserved for a single attorney in each state who has established themselves through their professionalism and excellence in service. 

GALLERY: Nixa 2018 Band Camp

GALLERY: Nixa 2018 Band Camp

  • BY: Sydni Moore
Members of the Nixa High School Marching Band have been practicing for their show, "Birds of a Feather," throughout the summer. These pictures were taken during a morning practice Friday, Aug. 3. 

