They’re making moves to make downtown Ozark better.
The Ozark Historic River District is an organization dedicated to revitalizing the part of central Ozark along and off of Third Street. Its boundaries include the downtown square, as well as the Finley River Bridge. On Jan. 24, the upstart organization held a ceremonial ribbon cutting and reception at the Christian County Historical Society Museum in downtown Ozark.
Ozark Historic River District Board President Chris Schafer of Liberty Utilities explained that the organization operates with a mission of “working together to build community, celebrate history, maintain the small town charm and promote economic vitality in downtown Ozark.”
In 2017, Ozark received a downtown revitalization grant from Missouri Main Street Connection, a cost-sharing program that helps enhance downtown business districts across the state.
“That’s kind of what gave us the basis to put our organization together,” Schafer said.
The grant funded two years of training and mentoring for Ozark to establish what is now known as the Historic River District.
The Ozark Historic River District has four subcommittees: promotion, economic vitality, design and organization. It also has a board of advisors.
Abbye Torgerson-Bobbett of Torgerson Design Partners heads the design committee, which examines the outward appearance the vibe of the downtown area.
“We’re looking at art projects, how to incorporate music and art in our downtown. We’re looking at signage opportunities. We’re placing the banners with our new logo, that’s really awesome now,” Torgerson-Bobbett said.
Another project, she explained, is to place wayfinding signs between the Finley River Park and the Ozark Mill, the site of Bass Pro Shops’ Finley Farms development.
“We’re also working with the city and the county as they are doing their master plans of the park area, the inner part of the square, the parks, and how we can do some really neat seating groups and more places to hang out downtown in the square,” Torgerson-Bobbett said.
The Ozark Historic River District hosts the inaugural Heart of Ozark Gala Friday, Feb. 14, at the Venue on Brick. The event will be a fundraiser and will include appetizers, an elegant dinner, raffles, music and dancing. Tickets are $75 and are available through the TicketLeap app or by searching for "Heart of Ozark Gala 2020" on Facebook.
