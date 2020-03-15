The city of Nixa operates on a $37 million budget. Christian County’s main economic development group hopes it will pledge $75,000 of that budget in an effort to bring more jobs to northern Christian County.
Show Me Christian County president Andrea Sitzes made what she called “a big ask” of the Nixa City Council at a meeting March 9. As part of Step Up Christian County, a five-year development campaign, Sitzes asked the city council to allocate $75,000 per year over the next five years to Show Me Christian County.
“If we want to accomplish big things together, than we need to think big,” Sitzes said.
Using figures from Nixa’s budget, Sitzes asked that Nixa’s $75,000 be split, with $50,000 coming from general revenue funding and $25,000 coming from Nixa Utilities. It’s a total request of $375,000 over five years.
Over five years, Sitzes said it will take $1.8 million, or $360,000 per year in total, to implement a business plan that was formulated based off a feasibility study conducted in 2018. That study involved a consultant interviewing 62 business leaders from Christian County over two weeks, then weighing the three components of the plan based on the feedback from those business leaders.
“Our board has identified a stretch goal, because as you know, we’re a little competitive in this area,” Sitzes said. “So our five-year stretch goal is $2.5 million.”
The Show Me Christian County Board of Directors would oversee the management of the funds that governments and/or donors contribute.
Step Up Christian County is a five-year plan developed by Show Me Christian County aimed at boosting economic development efforts for Ozark, Nixa and the surrounding communities.
Three key goals
The main goal of Step Up Christian County is to promote business expansion and retention.
“We are targeting 400 daytime jobs over the next five years, with a target average salary of $40,000 per year, and $25 million in capital investment,” Sites said.
The organization aims to attract health care, customer service call centers, medical software, destination retail and entertainment, hotel and conference center and light manufacturing businesses.
“Where is the benefit in this plan for Nixa?” Sitzes asked. “I think the business retention and expansion component is the No. 1 aspect of this program, because it benefits every single community [in Christian County].”
A second goal is for Show Me Christian County to serve as a liaison between government and private sector business development, performing tasks such as setting up roundtable discussions where public and private stakeholders meet in the same room to share ideas about development and the Christian County workforce.
“We also have a gap in our wages. The average wage here in Christian County is currently $32,150 [per year],” Sitzes said.
The average household income in Nixa is $74,267.
“We have a higher average household income here in Nixa and across Christian County as a whole than both Springfield, Greene County and the state average,” Sitzes said.
Still, some businesses and retail stores are struggling. Sitzes shared a list of eight restaurants or retail stores in Nixa that have closed down in recent months. It’s because Nixa is home to the highest percentage of residents per capita who live in Christian County but work outside of Christian County, at a newly-estimated figure of 77.9 percent.
A third goal is for Christian County to pursue a concept called “placemaking,” tying all of the communities involved together into an integrated community where business organizations, governments and school systems work and flow together.
Financial figures
In 2016, the governments of Ozark, Nixa and Christian County each agreed to contribute $25,000 per year for five years to the Christian County Business Development Corporation, which now does business as Show Me Christian County.
Nixa presently makes some of its contributions to Show Me Christian County by housing the organization and its two-member staff at Nixa City Hall. Ozark obligated $26,000 to Show Me Christian County in its 2020 budget, according to Ozark’s budget records. Ozark also allocated $30,000 to the Ozark Chamber of Commerce for 2020.
The $1.8 million target budget is broken up into five main pieces, with $504,000 for business expansion and retention representing the largest piece of the pie.
The plan allocated $360,000 toward attracting businesses, $342,000 to encourage entrepreneurship, $324,000 for workforce development and $270,000 for marketing.
Matt Sabala, Senior Project Director at Opportunity Funding, a consulting firm based in Kansas, told the Nixa City Council that it can be difficult to put price tags on projects like what Show Me Christian County aims to do.
“Economic development isn’t always a tangible thing,” Sabala said. “A successful growth plan is going to impact, in a positive way, every component of a community.”
Supporters speak to city council
Supporters of the Stand Up Christian County plan spoke to the Nixa City Council as part of the presentation March 9.
Commercial insurance consultant Greg Williams of Connell Insurance praised Show Me Christian County for building accountability into its plan to ask for money from local governments.
“I think the transparency, the progress and the forward thinking has been absolutely amazing, and the city has been an intricate part of Show-Me Christian County from Day 1,” Williams said.
Dr. Stephen Kleinsmith, former superintendent of Nixa Public Schools, volunteered to speak on behalf of the Step Up plan.
“I feel like we have more than a fighting chance. We’ve got the ingredients to make the best economic development program in the area, and with that everybody prospers,” Kleinsmith said.
In its first two years of operations, there have been breakthroughs. CoxHealth announced plans to build “super clinics” in Nixa and in Ozark that will offer primary care, urgent care, dedicated pediatric offices and physical therapy in one place.
Allied Aviation is a helicopter parts manufacturer that plans to employ at least 30 fabricators by 2022 at its Ozark site.
Kleinsmith said economic development efforts may not be readily noticeable to Christian County residents and visitors, but they become visible over time.
“It’s not flashy, sometimes it’s not fun, but it’s very rewarding down the road when you see a town like Nixa continue to grow and prosper in ways that one could only dream of,” Kleinsmith said.
Show Me Christian County Board of Directors Chairman Scott McDonald, who works as a community bank president at Central Bank of the Ozarks, joked that Nixa has more bank branches than it has Casey’s General Stores or restaurants that sell cashew chicken.
“You think to yourself, ‘With us being so close to Springfield, why are there so many banks?’ Well, it’s because the bank’s leadership has got a lot of confidence in you all, in our city, in our government, in the way that we do things,” McDonald said.
That framework of financial offices, McDonald said, lends itself to Nixa being able to attract large and small businesses in the future.
Looking ahead
The Nixa City Council will consider the funding proposal from Show Me Christian County at a future meeting. The city council’s next meeting is Monday, March 23.
On March 9, Nixa Mayor Brian Steele, who serves on the board of directors for Show Me Christian County, instructed Nixa City Administrator Jimmy Liles to bring up a contract proposal at the March 23, meeting, with Sitzes’ requested amounts adding to $75,000 in contributions in the contract language.
