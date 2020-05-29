Ozark Bank announced the promotion of John Robert Hedgpeth to the title of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Hedgpeth started working at Ozark Bank in 2016 as a vice president and commercial lender at the downtown Ozark location on North Second Street. A graduate of University of Missouri with honors in finance, banking and real estate, Hedgpeth previously worked for the Missouri Division of Finance as a commissioned bank examiner.
Hedgpeth is a fourth generation member of the Hedgpeth family, who with other investors, opened Ozark Bank in 1906. He will be responsible for the bank’s financial oversight, investment portfolio and will serve on the board of directors.
Ozark Bank also announced the promotion of Kyle Purdome to Senior Credit Officer. Purdome has been with Ozark Bank for more than nine years, most recently as senior vice president of lending.
As Senior Credit Officer, Purdome will be responsible for credit quality, and will formally oversee the credit analysis function of Ozark Bank. Purdome started his banking career more than 21 years ago when he started working for his family’s community bank in Iberia, Missouri. Additionally, he is a graduate of Missouri State University and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin- Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.