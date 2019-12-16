Ozark Chamber of Commerce: Ribbon cutting for Christian County Collision Repair

CHRISTIAN COUNTY COLLISION REPAIR hosted an Ozark Chamber of Commerce ceremonial ribbon cutting on Nov. 14. The shop is located at 3192 West Jackson Road in Nixa. Pictured: David Bellm and Carrie Bellm (holding scissors), surrounded by family, employees, and Ozark Chamber of Commerce representatives.
