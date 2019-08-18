Ozark Chamber of Commerce: Ribbon cutting for Christian County Discount Freight

Christian County Discount Freight and Grocery held a grand opening celebration at the newly-opened store at 5101 North Town Centre Drive in Ozark on July 19.
Pictured: the White family (left to right: Mollie White, Kim White, Todd White, and Brittany White) surrounded by employees, customers, friends and family, and Ozark Chamber of Commerce representatives.
