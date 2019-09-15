Ozark Chamber of Commerce: Ribbon cutting for Magnolia’s Market and Boutique

MAGNOLIA’S MARKET AND BOUTIQUE held a ceremonial ribbon cutting with the Ozark Chamber of Commerce Aug. 28. The boutique is located at 519 E. South Street in Ozark. Pictured: Bobbie Ligon and Heather White (holding scissors) surrounded by colleagues, friends and family, and Ozark Chamber of Commerce representatives.
