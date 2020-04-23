When it comes to cutting deals with the local chamber of commerce, Ozark’s leaders are playing the short game.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen voted to adopt a three-month contract with the Ozark Chamber of Commerce, ending what began as negotiations for a three-year deal that would have been worth $110,000 in payments from the city to the chamber.
Instead, Ozark will pay a $10,000 lump sum fee with a realigned focus and set of guidelines for how it will spend the money that the city gives to the chamber. The agreement expires in July of this year, at which point both sides can negotiate another contract.
Originally, the city was going to pay the Ozark chamber at least $35,000 per year for professional economic development work.
"Everything is changing day to day, week to week, that we have to have something that is easily modifiable," Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers said. "It's so short of a time, three months, that it may just continue to change or evolve.”
Ward 1 Alderman Nathan Posten took the lead on some of the negotiations as the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Ozark economy and sales tax revenue developed.
“Looking at what’s going on with our business community and what will be coming to us as a city financially, it didn’t make sense to enter into a long term contract, and many of the items in that [original] contract, especially for this year, quickly became no longer relevant,” Posten said.
Posten said that Ozark Chamber of Commerce director Anna Evans was sympathetic to the city’s needs when negotiations could have broken down.
“Anna’s response was amazing, because I called her up and I said, ‘Anna, you know we can’t do a three-year deal with $30K a year, $35K a year,’ and she’s like, ‘I know,’” Posten recounted. “They have been a great partner to work with to rewrite this contract to reflect both the budget reality that the city is going to be facing and the economic reality that our businesses are going to be facing.”
The city government will task the chamber of commerce with helping Ozark businesses recover from stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines that limit retail shopping, dining out and a good deal of other business.
“It’s really a COVID-19, sort of temporary chamber agreement,” Childers said.
Ozark Chamber of Commerce Director Anna Evans said at a meeting April 20 that it’s important to adapt and improvise. The chamber will form an economic recovery task force to tackle the terms of the contract.
“We’ve got several members of the community who are really excited to participate in that,” Evans said.
Childers confirmed that some of the COVID-19 recovery work in the contract was happening before the board of aldermen finalized the deal on April 20.
“There are several of the points in the contract that are already underway and are already being worked on, so we are in constant communication with one another on a daily basis trying to work with our businesses and do the things that the contract states,” Childers said.
The contract identifies key ares of work: attracting and developing new business, retaining and expanding existing businesses, aligning Ozark regionally with other municipalities and groups, facilitating tourism efforts, serving as Ozark’s liaison to the community through events and outreach, and helping Ozark grow and attract talented workforce professionals.
When it comes to COVID-19 response, the contract spells out that the Ozark Chamber of Commerce will work on behalf of the city government when it comes to informing businesses up to date on rules and laws such as stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines, and making sure that businesses are aware of all of the government resources and programs available to them, like the Paycheck Protection Program enacted under the federal CARES Act.
