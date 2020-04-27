Heavy equipment operators are still moving earth at sites in Ozark and Nixa that will one day be home to a pair of CoxHealth “super clinics.”
In Ozark, the new facility will be located off the U.S. Highway 65 interchange with State Route CC, and in Nixa, on U.S. Highway 160 just north of its intersection with Highway 14. They will replace the current primary care and urgent care facilities in Christian County. CoxHealth Ozark Pediatrics will also move into to the new Ozark facility.
Max Buetow, Vice President of CoxHealth, gave the Nixa City Council a brief update on construction of the Nixa clinic.
“We’re very excited about the opportunity and the initial investment in the Nixa area,” Buetow said.
Once complete, the clinics, each 30,000 square-foot, standalone facilities, will offer primary care, urgent care, dedicated pediatric offices and physical therapy in one place. In Ozark, the clinic will also house a pharmacy.
Under stay-at-home orders issued for Ozark, Nixa and the state of Missouri, construction work is considered an essential business and is allowed to proceed. J.E. Dunn Construction of Kansas City is the principal contractor for the Nixa clinic, while St. Louis based KCI Construction Company is the principal contractor for the Ozark project.
BSA Design Group serves as the designer for both buildings, and H Design Group, LLC, is the architectural designer.
CoxHealth announced the projects in November 2019. At the time, they were said to be a good example of public entities such as the city of Nixa and Show Me Christian County working with a private health care provider and a builder.
Show Me Christian County is an economic development partnership backed by the city governments of Ozark and Nixa, the Christian County Commission and the chambers of commerce of Ozark and Nixa.
In his address to the Nixa City Council, Buetow credited Show Me Christian County director Andrea Sitzes for helping CoxHealth navigate the development agreements and the local ordinances necessary to get the construction projects moving.
“She brought a catalyst for initiative. She understood that we have big goals and interests, and we also knew we were going to run into road blocks along the way. It was wonderful to see her bring her support and constant drive as we encountered those different situations,” Buetow said.
Buetow said that Show Me Christian County helped put him in contact with the right people and necessary resources.
“There were many different alternatives in terms of funding and opportunity to receive funding and backing, not only from CoxHealth’s perspective, but also from the developer’s perspective,” Buetow said.
