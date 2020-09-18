Two of Ozark’s signature community events are going to happen, according to organizers. Exactly how they will be carried out remains to be seen.
Ozark Chamber of Commerce director Anna Evans addressed the Ozark Board of Aldermen about the chamber’s efforts to hold the Ozark State of the Community event and the Ozark Christmas Parade in 2020, in spite of a host of challenges. COVID-19 won’t be the only obstacle.
The State of the Community is a formal dinner event where stakeholders from around Ozark share a year’s worth of highlights and a look into the future with attendees.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivered the keynote speech before a full house at the 2019 Ozark State of the Community at First Baptist Church. His appearance on Oct. 7 brought in 181 people, setting an attendance record for the event.
It will be hard to top an appearance by the governor in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, but Evans said a date for the 2020 version of the event in late October will be announced soon. The location and the details of the program are being determined.
“Details are still being worked out for some of the logistics of how that event is going to look, but we are moving forward with having that event somehow, some way, in a way that takes all of the safety considerations and everything that we need to take in mind into mind,” Evans said.
The Ozark Christmas Parade is traditionally held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, which gives Ozark a jump start on the surrounding communities when it comes to ringing in the holiday season. Evans confirmed a date of Nov. 21 to the Ozark Board of Aldermen. In addition to COVID-19, the parade route is affected by road construction on West Jackson Street.
“Regardless of pandemic, the logistical challenge for that this year is our typical route down Jackson Street is going to be under construction during that time, and we’re not exactly sure about the state of the sidewalks during that time,” Evans said.
Jackson Street will be widened to five lanes from a western end at 32nd Street to the eastern end at the Finley River Bridge. The parade route typically takes floats, vehicles and marching bands down Jackson Street, across the bridge and around the Christian County Historic Courthouse. A $9.3 million project to widen Jackson Street to five lanes is not scheduled to be complete until the fall of 2021, which jeopardizes the traditional parade route.
Evans said that the Ozark Chamber of Commerce is exploring alternative routes, and leaning on recommendations from emergency responders and government leaders to help decide on a solution.
“We’re taking a look at and working with our fire department, our police department and our public works staff to see what our options are for that event,” Evans said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.