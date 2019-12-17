Ten of Christian County’s rising stars sat down together for a discussion of leadership, motivation and balancing work with fun.
The Nixa Young Professionals, a subgroup of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce, honored its 2019 “Top 10 Under 40” with a ceremony and a roundtable discussion at the chamber’s December luncheon Dec. 10, at the Bridge church.
The inaugural class of honorees come from a mixture of vocations. Some are teachers, several work for taxing entities while others work for private sector companies. There are five men and five women. Some work in Christian County, and some are commuters to Springfield. Some of them were born and raised here, while others moved into the area to pursue the opportunities that came with a boom in residential growth.
The Top 10 shared some pieces of advice with each other. The group seemed to agree that finding mentors helped to guide and shape their paths toward establishing themselves in their careers.
Associate Circuit Judge Jessica Kruse said she spent a good deal of her early career watching and listening to seasoned attorneys as they worked.
“I learned from very experienced attorneys when I was a new attorney just by sitting in the same room as them, listening to their client interaction, sitting in on depositions. There is so much learning from observation that can happen,” Kruse said. “Sometimes, as a manager or as an owner of a company, you’re afraid that you’re going to lose money by having (younger professionals) come with you, because you’re not necessarily making money by doing that, but ultimately, you are developing somebody that can take your business very far if they stay with you.”
Laura Farmer, the director of CASA of Southwest Missouri, sees some of Christian County’s youngest residents at their most vulnerable moments. CASA recruits, trains and places volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in court. In 2019, CASA expanded its efforts into Christian County for the first time, adding approximately 125 children to its list of clients. Farmer said she had to accept that the addition and growth would not be quick and it would not be easy.
“One of my best mentors told me that it’s a marathon, not a sprint. So I really had to learn that, because I want to accomplish everything overnight. Especially in working with kids in foster care, change takes time. Families can be very complex, situations can be very complex, and so knowing that it’s a marathon, not a sprint and we’re in it for the long haul is a very important lesson,” Farmer said.
Katie Buford, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation with the city of Nixa, said that it’s alright to have role models, but that you can’t base your own life completely off of someone else’s.
“Life looks different for every person, so you can’t look at someone’s career and be like, ‘These are my steps to get there,’ so realizing that your journey is different, everyone has their own stuff to go through, and don’t hold yourself to someone else’s journey,” Buford said.
Rocky Valentine, superintendent of the Sparta R-3 School District, also sought out mentorship in both his professional and in his personal life. He also sought support for the school district’s mission from the Sparta Chamber of Commerce, an organization experiencing growth over the past three years.
“Those partnerships have really started to grow,” Valentine said of Sparta’s business network. “For me to stay in Sparta and be in Sparta for the last 10 years is just a big part of seeing those relationships, those community groups and the support our school system receives—that’s a big part of it for me.”
David Kelly, Nixa High School principal, also looked up to leaders he worked under in the past.
“As a young person, you learn so much by doing your job on a daily basis, but it’s through that listening process of listening to people who you aspire to be like. With Nixa schools, we’ve had some great leadership that I’ve been able to follow,” Kelly said.
Justin Arnold, the Ozark chief of police, said he grew up with a desire to please everyone he came into contact with.
“At a young age, I had difficulty ever saying no, turning an assignment down or turning a project down, and what I realized is you’re not going to please everyone no matter how well you perform, and so I’ve shifted my focus more to being fair and consistent than worrying about pleasing everybody,” Arnold said.
Blake Richter, a music teacher at Inman Intermediate School in Nixa, also struggled with trying to please everyone in the early stages of his career.
“I’m a person that doesn’t like to say no, and then I get really worn out,” Richter said.
The Top 10 Under 40 also offered up some advice to the audience, namely older business owners who are wary of managing younger employees considered to be millennials.
Christie Thompson, administrator of the Christian County Ambulance District, said that sometimes leaders need to embrace the new ideas that their younger staff brings into an organization.
“Change is difficult for any of us, and for this generation to come in and try to change the mindset of managers who have stepped in those paths before us—embrace that change. Take the knowledge and the experience that we have to offer, and know that that’s the future of your company, or your department,” Thompson said.
Nixa Young Professionals Top 10 Under 40
as determined by the Nixa Young Professionals of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce
Justin Arnold, Chief of Police, Ozark
Ryan Bowling, Assistant Vice President and Digital Marketing Specialist at Guaranty Bank
Katie Buford, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation, Nixa
Laura Farmer, Director of CASA of Southwest Missouri
David Kelly, Nixa High School Principal
Jessica Kruse, Associate Circuit Judge of Christian County
Blake Richter, Music Teacher, Inman Intermediate School
Andrea Sitzes, President and CEO of Show Me Christian County
Christie Thompson, Christian County Ambulance District Administrator
Rocky Valentine, Superintendent of Sparta School District
All of the honorees work and/or live in Christian County. The Nixa Young Professionals leadership board received more than 50 nominations and 27 complete applications.
The judges, consisting of the NXYP leadership board, considered each applicant’s involvement in the Christian County community, professional achievements, innovations, and leadership.
