Event of the week:
Much 10
TECHNOLOGY SAFETY SEMINAR
Sparta High School hosts a digital citizenship event at 6:30 p.m. The goal is to help educate parents and citizens about internet safety, social media and student privacy in a digital age. The event is open to the public, though organizers ask that only adults attend due to the mature subject matter.
Every month
NIXA SENIOR CENTER EVENTS
The Nixa Senior Center hosts dances every Tuesday and Friday night, and occasionally Saturday nights, at 7 p.m. Admission is $4. It also hosts game nights every first and third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call (417) 725-2322 or visit the Nixa Senior Center Facebook page.
OZARK SENIOR CENTER EVENTS
The senior center also hosts a free nail clinic for veterans the second Tuesday of every month 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. There is no need to reserve a spot for those interested. On the fourth Tuesday of every month, a Veterans Coffee event is held. All veterans are welcome to come in for a hot cup to visit with other veterans. An Ozark Senior Center Fundraiser Breakfast is held the second Saturday of every month. It runs 7-9 a.m. It costs $5.
SPARTA SENIOR CENTER EVENTS
The Senior’s Place in Sparta is open weekdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Bingo is from 1-2:30 p.m. every Tuesday with a potluck at noon the first Tuesday of the month. Game day is 1 p.m. every Thursday with cards, dominoes, chess, checkers and more. Friday night is music jam from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Anyone with an instrument is welcome.
ABUNDANT BLESSINGS KIDS KLOSET
Abundant Blessings provides clothing for children in need and foster children, with shopping by appointment. Hours of operation are 6-8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. The closet is located at 726 Center Drive, Nixa. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/abundantblessingskidskloset.
FREE MAMMOGRAMS
CoxHealth is offering free mammograms every third Wednesday of the month. Check in 4-5:30 p.m. at the Breast Care Clinic, located inside the Hulston Cancer Center off James River Freeway in Springfield. The monthly program is provided through a partnership between the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks and CoxHealth. No appointment is necessary, and participants do not need to be a CoxHealth patient to receive one. For more information, call (417) 269-LADY.
FAMILY STORY TIME
Christian County residents can enjoy story time with the whole family, thanks to this library event. Listen to tales, sing songs and participate in fun activities to help your children learn early literacy skills. This event takes place at the Nixa Branch 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. every Thursday, at the Clever Branch 11 a.m. every Tuesday, at the Ozark Branch 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. every Wednesday and at the Sparta Fire Station 10 a.m. every Tuesday. This event also takes place at the Billings City Library 10 a.m. monthly on the fourth Thursday.
Every Tuesday and Thursday
YOGA AT THE LIBRARY
Debra Tucker, of 417 Create Art and Yoga, will teach a gentle, restorative yoga class for adults once a week, covering basic principles of alignment and technique. The event takes place 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Ozark Branch and Thursdays at the Nixa Branch. This event will not take place Dec. 24, or Dec. 31, due to the holiday season.
Every Friday
LENTEN FISH FRY
Enjoy all the fish you can eat on Fridays during the Lenten season. Weekly fish fries begin Feb. 28, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Nixa, 844 South Gregg Road. Dinner goes from 4:30-7 p.m. each Friday until April 3.
Much 6
CBCO BLOOD DRIVE IN CLEVER
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks provides blood and plasma platelets to more than 40 hospitals in southwest Missouri. Get a free T-shirt for donating in the month of March. Clever High School, 103 South Public Avenue, hosts a blood drive Friday, March 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Much 6
CBCO BLOOD DRIVE IN NIXA
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks reports it is under reserve levels for all negative blood types. You can donate at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 844 South Gregg Road in Nixa, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo I.D. Find out more at http://www.cbco.org
Much 10
PASSPORT TO THE OZARKS
Author Kaitlyn McConnell, blogger of “Ozarks Alive,” will give a presentation and discussion of her new book, “Passport to the Ozarks,” which features more than 60 destinations scattered throughout Missouri and Arkansas. The discussion happens at 7 p.m. at the Nixa branch of the Christian County Library.
Much 10
PADDLE PARTY FOR THE BAND
The MOB Outfit Chapter hosts a paddle party from 7-9 p.m. at The OC in Ozark to raise money for the Sparta High School band. The family-friendly event offers paddles for $3, or four paddles for $10. Bring plenty of quarters, because you’ll need them to bid. Proceeds will help the band march in the Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
Much 14
OZARK SENIOR CENTER MONTHLY BREAKFAST
All you can eat breakfast fundraiser benefitting the Ozark Senior Center from 7-9 a.m. Cost is $4.50 for anyone 12 years old or older. Children younger than 12 eat for $2. Enjoy pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and French toast.
Much 21
NIXPO BUSINESS EXPO
See what Nixa’s leading businesses, organizations and service providers have to offer as the best of Nixa’s business community gather under one roof at Nixa High School. NIXPO is free to the public with 125 exhibitors showcasing their products and services from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Several Nixa restaurants and caterers will have food for sale.
