Jake Skaggs admits the thought that the right knee injury that ended his football career might also end his baseball career at Missouri Southern before it could ever get started had crossed his mind a time or two.
Skaggs is awaiting the results of an MRI to find out the extent of his injury. But he has already received further confirmation he made the right choice in choosing Southern.
Lions coach Bryce Darnell and his staff reaffirmed to Skaggs nothing has changed regarding their scholarship offer, whether doctors tell the Ozark slugging outfielder he has a strain or a torn ACL. Results of the MRI are expected to be relayed to Skaggs early this week.
“I was worried about telling the Southern coaches. I didn’t know how they would take it,” Skaggs said during his signing ceremony with the Lions this past Wednesday. “I let them know and they said everything should be fine. They want to know the MRI results as soon as possible. That was like a rock off my chest.
“Those coaches at Southern have been so great through the whole recruiting process,” he added. “That’s what had made me say yes to Southern in the first place, how awesome the coaches were.”
Southern baseball posted on its Twitter account Wednesday a tweet with a photo of Skaggs and a message welcoming him to the Lions.
Skaggs suffered his injury during a practice two weeks ago two days prior to Ozark’s Class 5 District 6 semifinal against Nixa. He was the Tigers’ leading receiver and also topped the team in interceptions.
“I caught a pass and I was one-on-one in the open field,” he said. “I made a move and planted my foot a little wrong. My knee popped and gave out on me. I hobbled off the field. I knew kind of what had happened. But I didn’t want to say anything. I wanted to be low-key about it. It started hurting pretty bad once I sat down on the sideline.”
Skaggs reports he’d never injured the knee before, but was feeling a twinge of pain in it leading up to the injury.
“The past couple of weeks it had been bothering me,” he said. “But it was nothing too serious. It was just an annoying kind of pain.”
During his signing ceremony, Skaggs was able to walk at a normal pace and without a limp. He knows that’s not necessarily proof his knee is OK, while he holds out hope for good news.
“After it happened, I was struggling to walk up stairs,” he said. “As time has went on, it’s felt a little better and better. But if I move it a certain way, it will lock up on me.”
A torn ACL and ensuing surgery at this juncture would likely keep Skaggs from playing basketball this winter and baseball in the spring.
The left-handed hitting Skaggs is fresh from a breakout junior season in which he hit .267 with three triples, nine home runs and 27 RBIs.
Southern was 35-21 overall and 23-11 in the MIAA last season. The Lions’ roster includes Kickapoo’s Ethan Paschke, Aurora’s Kaleb Baker, Matt Miller and Zac Shoemaker, Rogersville’s Jordan Fitzpatrick, Webb City’s Will Larson, Logan Vanwey and Caleb Nutting, Lebanon’s Cole McBride and Carl Junction’s Jeremiah Kennedy.
“It felt like home for me on my visit,” Skaggs said.
