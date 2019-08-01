There will probably always be some regret in Nixa’s Alex Wentz, as he wishes he would have given football a try sooner than he did.
Admittedly a bit awkward and timid while in grade school, he didn’t strap on shoulder pads for the first time until he was an eighth-grader only four years ago.
“I feel like I wasted a little bit of time in my youth,” Wentz said. “I finally started opening up in eighth grade when I went out for football. Before that, I was kind of the shy kid.
“I wish I would have decided to play when I was younger, like in mighty mites, so I could be better now. Every day, even now, I’m still learning. But football has been a nice release for me.“
With Nixa’s team camp concluded, Wentz is emerging into one of the Eagles’ high-profile players. He’s a strong contender to see significant playing time on both sides of the ball and one of three candidates the Eagles have in their offensive backfield at tailback.
Wentz, Jared Spence and Kolyn Eli give coach Rich Rehagen varied options to carry the ball. Last year, Nixa called upon Sean Sample to carry the ball an average of 20 times a game.
“We will probably have a committee approach,” Rehagen said. “But if somebody gets hot, they will take the load that night. We’re trying to get them all out there to move the football.”
Wentz is being converted from fullback, where he carried the ball 50 times for 175 yards last season. He’s wanting the Eagles to be able to count on production from their running game each week, after their running game was hot and cold last year.
“I need to learn to give it my all every game, lay it on the line every night,” Wentz said. “I don’t want to go off one game and then the next week not be as good. I want to be consistent.”
Wentz likes the fact he, Spence and Eli can spell each other offensively, given they will all likely start on defense. Wentz is a linebacker and Spence and Eli anchor the secondary.
“It will be nice sharing the load so we can all shine,” Wentz said. “I’m thinking since we will all three play defense, we can still be fresh for every series.”
