With her goals firmly in place, Alicen Ashley has discovered a competitive drive inside of her like never before.
“I want to make all-state and break 19:00,” Ashley said while previewing her sophomore season at Nixa this year.
However, she is finding herself ending workouts earlier than planned. Grudgingly, Ashley is stopping her running once pain in her right hip becomes overwhelming. It’s an injury that also hindered her during her run to State as a freshman a year ago. The pain subsided in the spring during track season, but returned this summer.
“It mainly affects me during practices,” Ashley said. “In a race, I don’t think about it because I have so much adrenaline. But it definitely affects my training. Sometimes, I have to cut my training short because my hip hurts really bad. I haven’t been to my full potential, yet, when it comes to training. Hopefully, whenever I find out what is going wrong with my hip, I can go through physical therapy and Health Tracks and I will be able to recover.
“I’m very motivated for this season and want to be at my full potential,” she added. “But with my injury, I can’t do that.”
Ashley initially tried to train through the pain, before realizing she could be doing more harm than good. Her running ‘mates, aware of the pain she was enduring, helped her come to that conclusion.
“My friends were always telling me to stop when I was wanting to continue to practice,” Ashley said. “I realized I need to look at the bigger picture. It’s not just about high school. If I’m not at my full potential my sophomore year, I still have my junior and senior years and I have college in front of me. So, I’ve been taking breaks more seriously now and making sure my hip is recovering.”
Doctors have scheduled an X-ray for Ashley next week.
Nixa opens its season Sept. 7 at Bolivar for the Southwest Missouri Cross Country Coaches Association Meet.
Ashley’s freshman season saw her finish 43rd at State in 20:23. Naturally, she’s more settled in now than a year ago.
“I feel like I have more of a place on the team and I feel more confident with myself now that I know what I’m getting into,” she said. “I know the courses better. I know different strategies and I know my competitors.”
Eagles senior Eros Sustaita can relate to Ashley in regard to running in pain. He came back early last season after surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Sustaita was able to compete, but obviously wasn’t at full strength.
For instance, he still made State last year, but was 147th in 18:11 at Jefferson City’s Oak Hills Golf Course. As a sophomore two years ago, Sustaita was 41st at State in 16:43 at the same course.
“It was not my best year,” he said. “But you need to go with what life throws at you and keep going forward.”
Now at full strength, Sustaita has his sights set on a big senior season.
“During track season, I PR’d with a 4:28 mile and I’m pretty content with that,” he said. “I think we can make something out of this cross country season. I have mixed feelings about (being a senior). I’m ready for the end, but also not prepared for it. If last year would have went a little better, I feel I would be more prepared for the end.”
Sustaita is happy with the training he was able to put in over the summer.
“I ran a little more and ran sooner than I did in other years,” he said. “I started running 30-40 miles by myself. Then, when the team became involved I’ve been running 40-50 miles a week. I’ll usually run three miles in the morning and then whatever coach throws at us in practice. And every other day, I wake up in the morning to work out with my Dad. We do strength training and injury prevention.”
Sustaita’s goal is a medal finish at State. The last Nixa boys runner to medal was Marcus Johnson, who was eighth in 2014.
“I want to follow in his footsteps and maybe do even better than he did,” Sustaita said.
