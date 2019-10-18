SPRINGFIELD — After having a close call in the morning Thursday, Ozark was able to take the drama out of its Class 4 District 10 semifinal matchup with Glendale right off the bat by plating seven runs over the first two innings.
The Lady Tigers went on to claim a relatively carefree 12-2, six-inning victory.
Coach Jimmy Nimmo’s bunch was able to take the field with no worries and a sense of relief after outfielder Maddy Pries escaped a car wreck earlier in the day virtually unscathed. While she was driving from a friend’s house to school for band practice along U.S. Highway 60 near State Highway 125, Pries lost control of her her car and it flipped four times before coming to a stop.
“I got a text from her mom about halfway through my first class this morning and as I read the first couple sentences my heart about came out of my chest,” Nimmo said. “I love these girls a lot. They mean the world to me. She’s in good spirits. She’s really sore, she’s beat up. But she’s blessed that she’s walking around.”
Spies gave her teammates a boost by joining them for the game and watching from the dugout.
“We were all pretty worried about her,” center fielder Abby Ford said. “Everyone was texting each other at school and coach Nimmo was giving us updates after he checked up on her at the hospital.”
“We were saying our prayers,” left fielder Kenna Mayfield said. “We’re so happy she’s OK and safe.”
Ozark’s hitters were able to devote all their attention to Glendale pitcher Riley King and her changeup. The Lady Tigers’ approach was to remain patient at-bat until getting a pitch they liked.
Ford was 3-for-4 while reaching base in all four at-bats and scoring four runs.
“Her changeup was definitely working,” Ford said. “I saw quite a few of them, pretty much every at-bat. I’ve been trying to be more disciplined at the plate lately and I waited for her to make a mistake by either throwing it inside or down the middle."
Third baseman Emily Schmucker delivered a pair of hits, including an RBI triple in the first inning
“I got a changeup in my first at-bat early in the count and I was really early on it,” Schmucker. “So, I knew I had to wait on it. I got it again and waited on it and hit it to right-center. I didn’t get another one again.”
Mayfield drove in four runs with a pair of singles. She noted being able to take batting practice against teammate Savannah Hughes and her exceptional changeup was perfect preparation for the Lady Tigers.
“We know when we face pitchers like Riley that we’ll see the changeup a lot,” Mayfield said. “I got one pretty much every at-bat. When Savannah pitches to us in practice, that’s definitely very beneficial to us.”
Ozark played some small ball, with Schmucker driving in another run with a sacrifice bunt. She bats cleanup and is one of Ozark’s premier power hitters, but was happy to oblige with a bunt.
“I like to bunt to move the runners and I’ve gotten on base twice of the three times I’ve bunted this season,” Schmucker said. ”I’ve only bunted a handful of times in my whole softball career. It’s something different, which I like.”
“She’s one of our best bunters and I wanted to add an extra run,” Nimmo said. “I talked to Emily before that at-bat and told her that there was a good chance she would be bunting. We expect all of our girls to be able to bunt in any situation. We practice it all the time."
Shortstop Ashlei Coonrod added an RBI double and second baseman Athena Andrew delivered an RBI single.
The Lady Tigers pounced on about every scoring opportunity they had by sacrificing or delivering hits with runners in scoring position. They scored their 12 runs on nine hits.
“I like having people on base,” Mayfield said. “It adds a little extra pressure and I like coming through for my team. I know I’m in (the 3-hole) because our coaches believe in me and know I can come through. That gives me confidence in myself.”
“We had timely hits,” Nimmo said. “I told the girls I was happier with that than anything else we did.”
Winning pitcher Hattie Depee’s location on her deliveries home was sharp throughout her five innings of work. He lone blemish was a two-run homer by King. Hughes added a scoreless inning of relief.
Ozark (18-6) advances to meet Kickapoo at 4:30 p.m. in today's title tilt. The Lady Tigers have won a District championship seven of the past eight years.
“We’re excited to be there,” Nimmo said. “We’ve been working hard at the plate and are going to come ready to play some ball.”
“We’re all confident in our hitting and our attitude is positive,” Ford said. “I think we have a really good chance.”
“With the momentum we have and confidence we have in our bats, I’m excited for the game,” Schmucker said.
