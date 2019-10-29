Max Schilling has been feeling unlucky, yet ever-so lucky after being involved in a wreck that cost him the chance to play during Ozark’s ‘Senior Night’ last week.
The Tigers senior fullback suffered a concussion resulting from losing control of his 2001 GMC Sierra and crashing into a tree near Smallin’ Cave. The one-vehicle wreck ocurred Friday morning.
He watched in street clothes along the home sideline that night as Ozark fell to Carthage 42-27.
“My truck is done for. It’s totaled. But I would have been way worse if I wasn’t wearing my seat belt,” Schilling said. “I have a few bruises on my hips from the seat belt and I hit the steering wheel with my head.
“I don’t remember the air bag going off,” he added. “The initial impact is the last thing I remember.”
Schilling was on his way to morning weights at school. He alerted teammates to let them know what happened and that he was as good as could be expected.
“Of course in a situation like that, I called my Mom first,” Schilling said. “I called Chance (Strickler) and (Jake) Skaggs to let them know I wouldn’t be at morning weights. They let everyone else know I was OK. And, I texted the coaches.”
Schilling didn’t attend school. He gave his teammates a boost by visiting them prior to the game. Their reaction gave him a much-needed boost, as well.
“When I walked in the locker room, everyone started freaking out and yelling,” he said.
Schilling went on to take part in ’Senior Night’ activities.
“It sucks I didn’t get to play on ‘Senior Night,’” he said. “But I knew it would’t be our last home game. I knew we would have one more game at home and it will be great to play Nixa again.”
Ozark (4-5) will take this week off after earning a first-round bye in Class 5 District 6 leading up to its semifinal matchup with Nixa (4-5) next week.
Schilling attended the Tigers’ practice Monday, as it consisted only of a film session. He won’t practice Tuesday, but is counting on being able to take part in physical activity by Wednesday.
“I won’t be cleared (for Tuesday) because of all the concussion protocol,” he said. “But (Wednesday) I should be able go full-go.”
Ozark will be aiming for a season sweep of Nixa, after beating the Eagles 20-14 in their ‘Backyard Brawl’ game in September.
“We’d like to put more points on them than we did last time,” Schilling said. “The score wasn’t a reflection of how the game went.”
As for lessons learned from his wreck, Schilling said he will receive a daily reminder to drive a bit more carefully.
“The roads were wet and I hydro-planed, slid off the road and hit a tree,” he said. “I couldn’t get out of the way of the tree. That’s on my way to school every morning, so I always see that tree.
“I was a little attached to (the truck). I’ll miss it. But I’m looking forward to getting a new one and it will be another truck.”
