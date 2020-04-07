Alumni update

FORREST BARNES won two games as a reliever and one as a starter this year at Missouri State.

 Missouri State Sports Information

ALUMNI: Forrest Barnes, 2018 Ozark graduate

COLLEGE: Missouri State

SPORT: Baseball

STATS: 3-0 W-L record, 2.37 ERA, 17 strikeouts, four walks

NOTEWORTHY: Barnes began his sophomore season out of the bullpen for Missouri State and after five appearances received a start. In his lone start, the right-handed sophomore led the Bears to a 4-1 win over Maine by throwing a two-hitter and striking out five over seven innings. Barnes' three wins topped the team. He allowed only two extra-base hits, both doubles. Opponents managed only a .148 batting average against Barnes. At the time of the coronavirus outbreak, MSU was 9-8. 

