Alumni update

ALUMNI: Forrest Barnes, 2018 Ozark graduate
COLLEGE: Missouri State
SPORT: Baseball
STATS: 3-0 W-L record, 2.37 ERA, 17 strikeouts, four walks
NOTEWORTHY: Barnes began his sophomore season out of the bullpen for Missouri State and after five appearances received a start. In his lone start, the right-handed sophomore led the Bears to a 4-1 win over Maine by throwing a two-hitter and striking out five over seven innings. Barnes' three wins topped the team. He allowed only two extra-base hits, both doubles. Opponents managed only a .148 batting average against Barnes. At the time of the coronavirus outbreak, MSU was 9-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.