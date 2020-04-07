Alumni update

ALUMNI: Nya Morgan, 2019 Ozark graduate
COLLEGE: Southwest Baptist
SPORT: Softball
STATS: .333 batting avg. (9-27), 2 home runs, 5 RBI, 10 walks in 12 games
NOTEWORTHY: Ozark's all-time home run record-holder topped SBU in batting average, home runs and a .667 slugging percentage as a freshman. She served as a designated hitter. The Lady Bearcats were 5-12 when their season was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.
