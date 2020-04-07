Alumni update

ALUMNI: Zach Ford, 2017 Ozark grad
COLLEGE: College of the Ozarks
Sport: Baseball
STATS: .326 batting avg. (15-for-46), nine runs scored, five RBIs and a team-high 12 stolen bases in 13 attempts.
NOTEWORTHY: The junior outfielder was hitting .469 when putting the ball in play. Ford also led C of O with 21 stolen bases in 24 attempts in 2019. The Bobcats were 8-13 at the time of the coronavirus outbreak.
