Alumni update

Zach Ford

 College of the Ozarks Sports Information

ALUMNI: Zach Ford, 2017 Ozark grad

COLLEGE: College of the Ozarks

Sport: Baseball

STATS: .326 batting avg. (15-for-46), nine runs scored, five RBIs and a team-high 12 stolen bases in 13 attempts.

NOTEWORTHY: The junior outfielder was hitting .469 when putting the ball in play. Ford also led C of O with 21 stolen bases in 24 attempts in 2019. The Bobcats were 8-13 at the time of the coronavirus outbreak.

