With an eye on continuing his seemingly never-ending trail as a center defensive midfielder, Ozark's Carson Amstutz gave track a try this spring for the first time.
"Quite a few of my friends were doing track. I was enjoying it a lot," said Amstutz, who figured to compete individually or on relays running a 200, 400 and 800. "I wanted to do track so it wouldn't be so bad for me when I get to Evangel."
As he preps to continue his soccer career at Evangel, Amstutz will have to maintain his conditioning on his own following the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association's announcement this week the spring sports season is canceled.
Amstutz knows all too well the importance of conditioning as a center defensive midfielder.
"There’s definitely a lot of stamina involved," he said. "You pretty much go from one (goal) box to the other box every game the entire game. I feel it's one of the more important positions on the field. You’re right in the middle and can help your teammates out."
Amstutz filled that role exceptionally well last fall, while helping Ozark to a single-season school record 22 wins, a Class 4 District 10 championship and COC title. Along the way, he earned an All-COC First-Team honors and shared the Class 4 District 10 Player of The Year award with teammate Troy Davidson.
Amstutz will join his older brother, Keaton, at Evangel. Keaton will be a senior defender next season, but has two years of eligibility remaining after red-shirting as a freshman.
"With my brother there, I knew what I was getting into and what to expect before anything gets started," Carson said. "We’ll make the most of the time we have together. It will be memorable. We’ll have an advantage with the chemistry we already have."
The Amstutzes are separated by three years , but were also often teammates during their formative years.
"Whenever I’d play up, it was definitely challenging," Carson said. "Then, when I played with kids my own age, I'd feel like I had an advantage physically."
Evangel was 2-15 last year. The Crusaders are 14-68-2 since bringing back their soccer program five years ago.
Amstutz first started playing soccer when he was four years old and playing in college has been his dream.
"Neither of our parents had a soccer background, but my brother and I started playing at the YMCA and liked it a lot, so we’d go back to play," Amstutz said. "Ever since I started playing, I always kind of had the goal of wanting to play in college. We’d go to MSU games and I'd think, ‘One day I’d like to play college soccer.’"
