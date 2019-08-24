As celebrated as 2019 Nixa grad Sean Sample was, he mostly anonymously made history last year by becoming the first Eagle to play football and soccer during the fall sports season.
Sample suited up for Nixa’s soccer team for one game after the Eagles’ football season was complete.
Andrew Anello is due to become the first Eagle to play a full season with the football and soccer teams this year.
“It’s pretty cool to be the first one,” said Anello, a senior. “Hopefully, a lot of other kids want to do it eventually, too.”
Anello will be a placekicker for coach Rich Rehagen in football and most likely a forward for coach Rich Rehagen in soccer.
“It’s pretty tiring going back and forth each day, but it’s going good,” Anello said. “Overall, it’s not as bad as it sounds. I go from football to soccer after an hour and a half. It helps having football (practice) start during eighth hour. Before, (time) is what had held me back.”
“He’s a kid I know can juggle football and soccer,” Palmer said. “He’s just got to keep up with things. He’s doing a good job with it.”
On the gridiron, Anello is coming off a junior season that was interrupted by a fractured leg. He had 13 touchbacks while averaging 53.2 yards on 24 kickoffs, made good on 3-of-5 field-goal tries and was 14-of-15 extra-point attempts.
Anello played soccer through his freshman year, before concentrating on football. He relates shaking off rust didn’t take long.
“It’s like riding a bike,” he said. “It comes back to you eventually. This season will be a blast.”
Palmer feels Anello will provide offense for the Eagles.
“He likes to attack and go forward and has a nice good left foot,” Palmer said. “He can score some goals for us. Hopefully, he can have a breakout year."
Anello is appreciating being reunited with his soccer teammates.
“A couple guys I played soccer with for a long time, pretty much ever since we were toddlers,” Anello said. “I missed them.”
