Nixa’s current freshman class has been well-heralded for a while and with good reason, with the group winning back-to-back COC championships in junior high. Freshman swingman Kael Combs has already made an impact at the varsity level.
The Eagles’ current sophomore class hadn’t received much hype and there was no guarantee in the pre-season that a sophomore would break through and play varsity ball this season.
Midway through the current campaign, Colin Ruffin is representing the Class of 2022 very well.
The smooth and deliberate ball-handler has seemingly been the final piece to the puzzle for Nixa’s offense. As the left-handed point guard has gained more and more court time, the Eagles’ efficiency has risen dramatically.
Ruffin’s calmness and confidence have provided winning intangibles Nixa was sorely missing due to the absence of Ace Akers, who opted not to play as a senior this season.
Coach Jay Osborne has appreciated Ruffin’s steadiness.
“He doesn’t turn the ball over. If you trap him, he’s going to find the open guy,” Osborne said. “He keeps things simple. He’s relaxed, like a lot of the good guards are. For the 28 years I’ve been around here, the good guards are the ones who make the game look simple. Right now, he’s doing that.”
Ruffin didn’t receive much pre-season publicity because he’s blossomed by the day once the season tipped off. His play has caught up with his body. It was only a year ago that the 6-foot-1 Ruffin was 5-8.
“It’s weird. I was used to being like this while looking at people and now I’m like this,” Ruffin said while looking up and then looking down. “I was pretty short, before I grew a bunch over the summer.”
Ruffin was mindful to try to put on some pounds so he wouldn’t be rail-thin.
“The weight-gainer I got on, eating hamburger after hamburger and having protein shakes every morning and after workouts really helped,” Ruffin said. “I’m still skinny, but working to get some muscle.”
Ruffin’s backcourt mate, senior Josh Mason, went through a similar growth spurt in between his sophomore and junior years. Mason made sure to be stay active while he was growing and was glad to see Ruffin doing the same last summer.
“As far as coordination, if you stay in the gym, you don’t really notice it that much,” Mason said of his play keeping up with his growth spurt. “I remember him being really short. But in the off-season, he was killing kids. So, I knew he would play with us this year.”
Ruffin, who had a combined 21 points in Nixa’s two wins over Willard, has been pleased how his growth spurt has benefitted his game.
“I’m still used to being short so I know how to use my body when I go to the basket," he said. “Now that I’m above some people, it’s easier to finish over people around the basket. It’s also way easier to get my jump shot off, even if I have someone’s hand in my face."
