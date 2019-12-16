Spokane’s Paige Tate has been putting up the same kind of numbers Casey Wallace did during his career as a Lady Owl and is also following Wallace’s lead by signing to play college ball at Lyon (Arkansas).
Wallace left Lyon after one season and is now at NorthArk, but didn’t try to dissuade Tate from signing with Lyon.
“When she left there, I talked to her about it and she said she still thought it was a good idea for me to go there,” Tate said. “I don’t think it was the right fit for her. But she said for me to (trust) whatever felt right to me. Lyon felt like home to me. They were very welcoming.”
Tate and Lyon's coaches first became introduced to each other through Wallace.
“They saw me play when they came to see Casey,” said Tate, who was a sophomore when Wallace was a senior at Spokane. “I feel that gave me the opportunity to go there.”
The 6-foot-0 Tate is fresh from a week to remember. She scored 32 points against Pierce City last Tuesday and followed up by exploding for a career-high 40 points versus School of the Ozarks on Friday.
Tate said Lyon coaches have told her they project her to remain a center.
“I’ll stay in the paint,” she said. “They’ve told me they’re looking for posts and rebounders."
Tate's mother, Michelle, played at College of the Ozarks and Paige is thrilled at the prospect of playing college ball, as well.
“This means a lot to me,” she added. “This is the ultimate goal to play at the next level. I’m blessed to be able to do that. All the hard work — all the summers and all those morning coming in early — has paid off.”
