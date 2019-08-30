Ozark wideout Jake Skaggs Is optimistic he and the Tigers’ receiving corps will be part of more deeps passes than a year ago. A 60-yard pass Skaggs caught from quarterback Chance Strickler at Nixa last year was their only completion of more than 50 yards last season.
“I was watching that play on film the other day and was looking at all my buddies tasing their hands and the crowd going crazy,” Skaggs said. “I think that’s going to happen a lot more this year. We’re going to air it out more. We’ve got speed.”
Ozark kicks off its season Friday at home versus Neosho. The Tigers were shut out by the Wildcats a year ago and went on to post a modest 66 points all season.
Like Skaggs, the rest of Ozark’s receivers feel more capable of big plays this season.
At last week’s jamboree, wide receiver Owen Brockman broke loose for a 30-yard touchdown catch from Strickler.
“We feel more confident,” Colton Castillo said. “Everyone is getting on their assignments good.”
“When they call our name, we’ve got to make the best of I,” added Skaggs, who caught 17 passes for 265 yards last year. “I always try to run my routes as fast and sharp as I can.”
Last year at Neosho, Ozark couldn’t produce a sustained drive and couldn’t contain the Wildcats’ offense while falling 35-0.
Neosho’s Gage Kelly is moving from quarterback to running back this year. He ran for 757 yards a year ago.
Ozark already knows all about Kelly’s running ability. He burned the Tigers for 159 yard and four touchdowns on the ground last year, as Neosho rushed for 342 yards
Neosho also returns defensive end Sam Cook and defensive back Quincey Willi. They combined for 193 tackles last year.
Ozark has lost three of its last four matchups with Neosho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.