With returning State qualifier Alicen Ashley among five returning letterwinners, Nixa girls cross country coach Lance Brumley is eager for the Lady Eagles to get a chance to establish themeless.
“We’re confident in what our girls team can do,” Brumley said. “We have a bunch of them returning and are anxious to see where they stack up.”
Ashley made quite a splash as a freshman last season. She was 43rd at State, with only seven freshmen finishing ahead of her.
Ashley dealt with a hip injury a year ago and is still enduring pain in her right hip this year.
“We were hoping through the summer she’d heal up a little bit,” Brumley said. “A lot of athletes have to battle nagging injuries and she’s doing a good job of battling. She’s still training and competing.”
The Lady Eagles also welcome back Nevaeh Page, Macy Kopp, Emily Harris and Jana Collins.
Page’s progress during track season in the spring included being part of Nixa’s 4 x 400 relay that made it to State.
"She had great track season,” Brumley said. “She doesn’t have a long stride, but has a great heart. She comes to practice every day and goes to work. She also encourages others to step up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.