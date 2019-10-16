Nixa’s Alicen Ashley didn’t break 19 minutes again, but avenged a loss to Carthage’s Jenari Lopez on her way to a COC Meet championship Tuesday.
Ashley whipped Lopez and the rest of the field by :39 while posting a winning time of 19:09.
It was a bit off the pace she was hoping for, after being clocked in 18:56 at a meet at Camdenton earlier this month. That was the first meet in which she broke 19 minutes.
“All season, I’ve really wanted to break 19,” said Ashley, who turned in a 19:51 at the COC Meet last year. “I didn’t think I was going that fast (at Camdenton). I thought I was going slow. That was a big accomplishment for me. I was hoping to break 19 again today. But I didn’t go out fast.
“At the 2-mile mark (at Camdenton), I was at 11:58. Here it was a 12:10. On the back half (of the race), I went really hard. But I didn’t break 19.”
Ashley finished behind Lopez at the Nixa Invitational last month. But Lopez was no competition this time around. She was a distant second at 19:48.
Nixa’s Nevaeh Page placed sixth with a 20:47. She was clocked in 22:04 a year ago.
Ozark’s Kopelyn Delong turned in an eighth-place finish in 20:48.
