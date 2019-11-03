Alicen Ashley broke 19:00 for only the second time while earning her second Class 4 State Cross Country Meet berth Saturday.
The NIxa sophomore posted a personal-best time of 18:46 to finish sixth in Class 4 Sectional 3 action at the Missouri Southern State course in Joplin.
Ashley was clocked in 19:38 at Sectionals last year.
Ozark’s Elizabeth Kitchin also advanced to State by placing 17th (19:29).
The cutoff time for making State was 19:37.
Ozark’s Kopelyn Delong was 31st (19:48) and Nixa’s Navaeh Page was 47th (20:40).
In the boys race, Nixa’s Eros Sustaita and William Kershaw both recorded top-10 finishes.
Sustaita was fourth in a school-record time of 15:32. Kershaw was ninth in 15:31.
Ozark’s Dylan Fritz was 53rd (16:52).
