SPRINGFIELD — Madison Gladney was glad to be able to lend a helping hand to Clever at the Pink & White Lady Classic on Thursday, after being involved in an ATV accident earlier in the week.
Other than sporting a welt under one eye, Gladney is showing no ill effects from the wreck. Her boards work and defense were pivotal in the Lady Jays’ 45-43 second-round victory against Nixa.
As recently as Christmas Eve, it looked doubtful the Clever senior center would be suiting up this week.
“I was at my grandparents’ house and was drifting on their ATV when I rolled it a few times,” Gladney aid. “There was a slippery spot and I rolled and hit my face on the (roll) cage. Maybe I’ll wear a helmet next time.”
Gladney’s early Christmas present was quite an impressive shiner. She wasn't bashful about showing it off, taking a selfie and sending it to her teammates and coach Dan Jones.
“Her eye was swollen shut,” guard Allie Clevenger said. “I just knew she had a concussion, but (after undergoing concussion protocol), she was good. We’re lucky to have her after all that. We’re grateful she didn’t get hurt any worse. We needed her today. She got us rebounds we needed.”
“When she sent me a picture, she had a goose egg and her eye was totally shut,” Jones said. “Without her in the middle, I don’t know if we could have done what we did today. She was huge for us.”
Clever (7-1) held on to beat Nixa, after leading 21-10 at halftime. The Lady Eagles (3-4) rallied by putting up 33 points in the second half and had a shot to tie just before the final buzzer. Gabby Nielsen scored all 13 of her points in the second half.
The Lady Jays won it from the free-throw line, making 17-of-21 freebies. They were in the bonus the final 10 minutes of the second half. Clevenger made 10-of-13 free throws during her 24-point performance.
Nixa’s gambles defensively out of its full-court press made the Lady Eagles prone to fouls, but also produced multiple Clever turnovers. The Lady Jays figure to see more such pressure from future opponents and as early as today’s semifinal matchup against West Plains (9-0).
“It exposed a weakness that we really shouldn’t have at this point,” Jones said. “But with three sophomores in there, we saw some rookie mistakes. I think the girls know they’re capable of not doing that and there were times we showed we can take care of the basketball.”
“We’re going to be ready for the press from teams to come,” Clevenger said. “We’re going to figure it out and not get so tense against a press. We got tense today and started turning it over. So, it was a good learning experience.”
Clevenger starred on the offensive end for Clever and the 6-foot-1 Gladney shined at the defensive end with rebound and blocks.
“In my head, I was thinking, ‘I’ve got to get each rebound, that’s my ball,’’ said Gladney, who entered the game averaging 9.6 points and 7.4 rebounds a night.
Gladney is a late bloomer who is attracting interest from college coaches. She only started shooing hoops as a freshman, after she and her family moved to Clever from Plattsmouth, Nebraska, halfway through her eighth-grads year.
Her sport growing up had been soccer. With Clever not offering soccer, she picked up basketball after Jones encouraged her to give it a try.
“I went to her and said, ‘Hey, you want to play some basketball?’ She said, ‘I think I do,’” Jones said. ”Madison is loving her role this season as our single-post. She’s making things happen. Whoever gets her (in college), I think she’s going to be pretty solid by the time they get her.”
Beating Nixa was fulfilling for the Lady Jays. Last season, they fell to the Lady Eagles 71-55.
“It’s a rivalry and they beat us last year pretty good,” Clevenger said. “We played them in the summer and beat them. But I felt like we needed to prove today we could compete with them.”
Nixa faces Willard at 1 p.m. today in a consolation game, while Clever meets West Plains at 4.
CLEVER (45) — Clevenger 6 10-13 24, C. Simpson 1 3-4 6, Gladney 2 2-2 6, Brown 3 2-2 9. Totals 12 17-21 45.
NIXA (43) — Nielsen 6 0-0 13, Yantis 1 2-4 4, A. Kamies 3 2-3 8, Gibbons 1 2-2 5, K. Kamies 1 1-1 3, Hines 4 2-2 10. Totals 16 9-12 43.
Clever 12 9 13 11 - 45
Nixa 8 2 19 14 - 43
3-point goals - Clevenger 2, C. Simpson, Brown, Nielsen, Gibbons.
