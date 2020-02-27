Billings fell to Greenwood 69-56 in a Class 2 District 11 semifinal Thursday.

Greenwood 69, Billings 56

BILLINGS (56) — Henry 1 0-0 3, Plowman 8 0-2 17, Bradley 2 0-0 4, Ray 2 2-3 6, Tennis 7 0-0 16, Fender 5 0-1 10. Totals 25 2-6 56.

GREENWOOD (69) — Harper 1 0-0 2, Pinegar 5 2-3 17, Stuckey 1 2-4 4, Mohammed 16 8-12 41, Burri 2 1-2 5. Totals 25 13-21 69. 

Billings          11 13 16 16 - 56

Greenwwood 18 18 20 13 - 69

3-point goals - Pinegar 5, Tennis 2, Plowman, Henry, Mohammed.

