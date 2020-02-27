Billings fell to Greenwood 69-56 in a Class 2 District 11 semifinal Thursday.
Greenwood 69, Billings 56
BILLINGS (56) — Henry 1 0-0 3, Plowman 8 0-2 17, Bradley 2 0-0 4, Ray 2 2-3 6, Tennis 7 0-0 16, Fender 5 0-1 10. Totals 25 2-6 56.
GREENWOOD (69) — Harper 1 0-0 2, Pinegar 5 2-3 17, Stuckey 1 2-4 4, Mohammed 16 8-12 41, Burri 2 1-2 5. Totals 25 13-21 69.
Billings 11 13 16 16 - 56
Greenwwood 18 18 20 13 - 69
3-point goals - Pinegar 5, Tennis 2, Plowman, Henry, Mohammed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.