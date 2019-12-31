WALNUT GROVE — With each of Billings’ 28 fouls and with the departure of each of the four Wildcats who fouled out, Monday’s Walnut Grove Tournament championship game became a different game altogether.
By overtime, gone were Billings’ twin towers of Hayden Fender and Jace Bradley. Also, by overtime, what was once a 10-point Wildcats’ lead was long gone.
Suddenly Billings was looking up to Pierce City in the paint and eventually on the scoreboard, as well. The Wildcats’ bid to repeat as tourney champs ended in a 55-50 setback to the Eagles.
“They outsized us toward the end because we lost our big guys,” Billings guard Jacob Henry said. “We had shorter guys guarding big guys. It was difficult on us because we couldn’t pound it inside and were forced to take outside shots that we shouldn’t have took.”
A Henry 3-pointer was all the offense the Wildcats (7-3) could muster in the extra period.
Pierce City (8-2) scored the final seven points to cap its comeback from a 44-34 deficit.
The Eagles won the game from the free-throw line, even while shooting only 55 percent from the charity stripe. They made 21-of-38 free throws, while the Wildcats were 1-of-3. Pierce City shot 29 free throws in the second half alone.
The foul count was Billings 28, Pierce City 12. Also fouling out for Billings were forward Kyler Tennis and guard Braden Ray. The Eagles were in the bonus with a minute to play in the third quarter. The Wildcats weren’t in the bonus until a minute into overtime.
“We put them on the free-throw line too much. Eventually, that’s what cost us,” Billings coach Kendall Tilley said. “We had one player foul out after another. We got out of sorts, made bad decisions and didn’t have guys where they needed to be.”
“I know they’re a good team and figure they had a comeback in them. But I didn’t think we were going to let them do it,” Henry added.
Colton Plowman scored 14 points and Henry 13 to lead the Wildcats.
Henry hit a trio of 3-pointers, while continuing to show potential as a point guard with the ability to pass and shoot. He is averaging 7.0 points a game and has a 2-to-1 assists-to-turnover ratio.
“I usually look to pass first. But if I have an open shot, I’ll take it,” Henry said. “I had quit a few open shots tonight. I’m going to keep shooting if I’m hot.”
“I knew defensively he was going to help us a lot this season and he has stepped up and handled the ball well for us,” Tilley said of Henry. “He just has to get more confidence handling the ball and shooting the ball. We’ve tried too push him to shoot more and he has. He hit some big shots tonight.”
Plowman and Tennis were named to the All-Tournament Team. Tennis, who battled the flu all day Monday, likely would have been the tourney MVP if Billings had held on to win. He totaled 66 points in the Wildcats’ four games.
“Kyler was throwing up all day,” Tilley said. “He was leaving a lot of his shots short. He was a little fatigued. But he still battled and had a good tournament.”
PIERCE CITY (55) — Sagehorn 1 1-2 4, Kleiboeker 2 6-7 10, Garner 2 2-2 6, Kluck 2 0-2 4, O’Hara 3 2-5 11, Perry 5 3-11 13, Renkoski 0 7-11 7. Totals 15 21-38 55.
BILLINGS (50) — Henry 5 0-0 13, Plowman 6 0-0 14, Badley 1 0-0 2, Ray 2 0-0 4, Tennis 4 1-3 9, Fender 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 1-3 50.
Pierce City 11 11 8 18 7 - 55
Billings 8 16 15 9 2 - 50
3-point goals - Henry 3, O’Hara 3, Plowman 2, Sagehorn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.