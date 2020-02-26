For what it's worth, Billings has gotten to know Greenwood and Aminu Mohammed better than any other Bluejays opponet. The Wildcats have played opposite Greenwood four games since Mohammed arrived in Springfield from Washington D.C. in the summer of 2018.
Billings (20-6) and Greenwood (23-3) will tip off against each other for a fifth contest Thursday, as they meet in a Class 2 District 11 semifinal at 6 p.m. at College of the Ozarks.
"We're not afraid to play against them," Wildcats coach Kendall Tilley said. "Our guys know what to expect."
"We're hoping for the big upset against the defending (Class 2) champs," said Billings guard Colton Plowman, fresh from a 21-point outing in the first round versus Marionville.
Billings has lost all four contests opposite Greenwood during the Mohammed era. Each game, the Wildcats were willing to run up and down the floor against the Bluejays. The results ranged from 84-80 and 79-68 losses last season to 84-53 and 91-70 setbacks this season.
The 6-foot-4, Mohammed has been in the middle of each Greenwood victory over Billings. He is considered a five-star recruit and has received offers from Maryland, Indiana, Louisville and Kansas State,
The Wildcats hope to force someone other than Mohammed to beat them. Of course, easier said than done. Conventional thinking is going right at Mohammed repeatedly in hopes of drawing fouls might be any opponent's best strategy against him. When on the floor, he's proven to be unstoppable.
In regard to drawing charges at the defensive end, Billings has taken a modest 10 charges on the season.
"We've got to make sure he can't do everything for his team," said Wildcats forward Kyler Tennis, who is averaging 13 points and 6.5 rebounds a game. "We need to get him fouled out early. When we want to (draw a charge), we're pretty good at it."
"We have to find a way to get stops, guard Aminu and take our chances with some of their younger guys," Tilley added.
When Spokane upended Greenwood 67-65 last season, the Owls held the Bluejays 10-15 points below their offensive average. South Iron (28-8), ranked No. 1 in Class 1, handled the Bluejays 82-70 this season. That's Greenwood's only loss to an in-state opponent.
The other semifinal featuring Crane (24-2) against Blue Eye (19-6) will be the District's nightcap.
