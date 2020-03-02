For the most part, Billings coach Kendall Tilley and his players are Greenwood fans from here on out for however long the Bluejays' post-season ends.
Should Greenwood repeat as Class 2 state champions, the consensus is the Bluejays will be bumped to Class 3, per the Missouri State High Schools Athletic Association's success point system for private schools.
"(MSHSAA) has a six-year window they will look at and see what Greenwood has done," Tilley said. "They'll have points added (based on success). From what I've been told by everybody, anybody that has been to the Final Four or won State the last couple of years is probably going to be bumped up, if they are a private school."
In addition to its success since Aminu Mohammed became a Bluejay last season, Greenwood was a Class 2 quarterfinalist while going 25-4 three years ago.
Greenwood welcomed aboard another transfer this school year. He was ruled ineligible, but did play at the junior-varsity level and stood out.
"I could tell he's a player, too," Tilley said. "If they all stick together, they're going to be even better next year. They're going to be a handful for whoever they play."
Billings' season came to an end at the hands of Greenwood last week in a Class 2 District 11 semifinal. The Wildcats (20-7), who are 0-5 against the Bluejays the past two years, are due to return everyone next season.
"I want them to move up so we have a better chance at going to State," Wildcats guard Colton Plowman said of Greenwood.
"I wouldn't mind them getting bumped up," Billings center Hayden Fender said. "But even if they are bumped up, I would really hope that Tilley schedules them. I think we can give them a run for their money."
"I actually don't want them to be bumped up," forward Kyler Tennis added. "I want to play them (in the post-season) next year, too. I would rather play them than any other team. It might take however long, but we will get them."
More change is also expected, with MSHSAA reportedly ready to split basketball into six classes next school year.
Billings' enrollment for this school year is 97. One notable school likely to be paired with the Wildcats is Dora, which has an enrollment of 93. Dora is the biggest Class 1 basketball school this school year and Billings among the smallest Class 2 schools.
Dora features Missouri State commit Isaac Haney, a junior.
"There are going to be a lot of things going on over the summer to get figured out," Tilley said. "Crane and Marionville will probably always be in our District. So, it's still going to be a tough District. It's never when Crane and Marionville are still in your District."
Billings has played in the Nixa Invitational Tournament in the past and Tilley didn't balk at the idea of doing so again next season, although he pointed out the Wildcats' tourney slate this season featured high-quality opponents.
Plowman said he would welcome the chance to play the likes of a Nixa, Ozark or Republic.
"We would learn a lot from a Class 5 game," Plowman said. "It would give us a different point of view of the game. Playing a Class 5 school would be a good experience for us."
Expectations for Billings will be as high as they've been since the Wildcats won a State title seven years ago.
"I know we have the skill level," Fender said. "We just need to have the drive and want-to. We'll have to put as much effort into it as we can. Over the off-season, I hope a lot of people hit the gym and put on some body mass. We're planning an after-school workout program. We're going to have people bulk up because we had some people get pushed around this year. Once we bulk up, I don't think that's going to happen anymore."
