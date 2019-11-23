Colton Plowman doesn’t look back with regret at his rigorous schedule from last season in which he barely saw the sun. The Billings guard was in the gym before sunrise and still in the gym after sunset.
On many days he would arrive at the gym at 5:30 a.m. to work out and shoot, then attend school, run through the Wildcats’ practice and finally stick around to work on his shot.
“I was our high-point man, so it shows that it paid off,” said Plowman, whose scoring average increase from 3.7 as a freshman to a team-high 13.7 as a sophomore last season.
He is intent on continuing to work harder than most this season, but also to work smart in an effort to keep himself feeling fresh.
“I’m probably not going to do all of that this season. I’ll do it in the off-season,” Plowman said of working on his game morning, afternoon and night. “I’m in the gym all the time. That’s what I love to do. But during the season last year, I was tired all the time.”
Billings coach Kendall Tilley thinks Plowman is on the right track by slowing himself down a bit.
“His grandpa is my assistant this year and he always like to stay after practice to help kids with their shooting,” Tilley said. “It’s probably better if these guys stay after practices 10-15 minutes and work on their shot, rather than come in at 5:30 in the morning and shoot and then having practice for two hours after school.”
Tiley adds he will never doubt his players’ dedication.
“Some of these guys would be in here all times of the night if I let them,” he said.
Plowman got into the routine of arriving at school two hours before classes, despite basically having to drag himself out of bed.
“I’m not really a morning person,” Plowman said. “But it’s worth it to get up early and work out. During the summer, I was staying up really late and waking up at 11-12. One morning, I was like, I’ve got to wake up at 5 every day. Your body gets used to waking up that early. But at first it was hard. I would miss days because I wouldn’t hear my alarm go off.”
Having put in countless reps shooting and dribbling, Plowman trusts his muscle memory on the court. His emphasis recently has been to build up his muscle.
“My main goal in the summer was to gain weight,” he said. “I was at 135 pounds last season, now I’m at 145 now. I feel faster. I did squats. That’s helped with my explosiveness. Every morning, I would eat right when I got home. I would have pancakes and mostly eggs. I love boiled eggs. Putting on weight was a good decision to make.”
Tilley agrees added muscle will help Plowman, noting he will likely draw the opponent's top perimeter defender and that Billings’ non-SWCL schedule includes teams who also field a football team.
“He’s going to have to play against some stronger guards who play football or are in the weight room all the time,” Tilley said. “Also, he knew if he wants to play at the next level he had to start bulking up. I don’t know how much he can really bulk up because he’s a little guy. But at least he is stronger.”
Plowman started at point guard last season and averaged 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals a night. The plan is for him to spend quite a bit of time at shooting guard this season and share Billings’ playmaking duties with an array of candidates that include Brayden Ray, Jacob Henry and Nick Newkirk.
“I feel like Colton doesn’t have to bring the ball down every time,” Tilley said. “We can let one of the other guys run the point and Colton can run to a spot and get a shot a little earlier than he would if he was coming down with the ball. It’s a good combination to have.”
Plowman likes the idea of setting up at a wing in preparation for a pass and shot in comparison to shooting off his dribble.
“I can do both. But I’d rather catch the ball and shoot it,” he said. “I wouldn’t mind going to shooting guard because I like shooting the ball. But I also like handling the ball and sharing it. I’m fine with with however that comes out.
“I feel a lot more confident this year,” he added. “With the seniors from last year being gone, it’s kind of my time and my class’ time to do what we can do.”
