Billings; volleyball team clinched at least a tie for the SWCL championship by rallying past Blue Eye 21-25, 26-24, 25-21 Monday.
The Lady Wildcats (13-4-1 overall) improved to 6-0 in the SWCL. Blue Eye, Spokane and Galena are all 3-1.
Morgan Heimer and Bailie Williams came up big for Billings. Heimer collected 16 kills, 13 digs and four blocks, while Williams posted 10 kills, six aces and 15 digs.
Lauren Herd added six kills, 18 digs, and 20 receive passes.
