Billings turned in its best showing in school history by taking third place at the Class 1 State Volleyball Tournament on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
The Lady Wildcats whipped Calvary Lutheran 25-12, 25-18 in the third-place match.
Billings' Bailey Groves and Morgan Heimer dominated the match. They teamed for 25 kills, with Groves netting 13 and Heimer a dozen.
Groves had just one error in 27 attacks. Her hitting percentage was .444 and Heimer’s was .391.
Bailie Williams went to Groves and Heimer often on her way to 28 assists. Lauren Herd had 15 digs.
Groves, Heimer, Williams and Herd are all seniors. They led the Lady Wildcats to 50 wins the past two seasons.
Billings (23-6-4) was fourth at State a year ago.
