The long story made short behind Ozark running back Tylr Bolin’s first name is his parents wanted to associate a decreasing number corresponding with the number of letters of each name for their four children.
Mom and Dad began with seven letters for their first child and were obviously bound and determined to have a Tyler, even after taking a five-letter name by naming their third child Blain.
Thus, Tyler is Tylr.
“People mis-spell my name all the time, but I like it because it’s unique,” Tylr said. “My oldest sister has seven letters in her name, my oldest brother has six, (former Ozark linebacker) Blain has five and I have four.”
Tylr had four carries as a running back all night in Ozark’s season-opener Friday, making him an unlikely star offensively. Neosho looked to believe as much while failing to key in on him on his third carry of the night. Bolin proceeded to burst through the Wildcats for a game-winning, 80-yard touchdown run that propelled the Tigers to a 21-7 triumph.
Bolin broke a 7-all tie with 3:55 remaining in the game. The teams had been tied since the 5:10 mark of the second quarter, with each offense failing to generate much of anything.
With Neosho seemingly expecting fullback Max Schilling to get the ball or quarterback Chance Strickler to keep it himself, Bolin followed a block by lineman Hunter Tennison and took off. The Wildcats’ second and third line of defense were elsewhere.
“It was a great play-call by the coaches and great blocks on the line,” Bolin said. “I saw a wide-open field, took off and was not going to stop.”
“Neosho was giving us fits,” Ozark coach Depee said. “They’re a tough, physical team and had a good game plan against us — they didn’t want us to get to the perimeter. They kept us boxed in. We had to keep plugging away and know they’d miss a defensive (assignment) sometime. That’s what option football does, it makes the defense responsible for each and every assignment. Then, if we can get a guy cut off so he can’t go do his job, it gives us a chance to bust one.
“Tylr hit the hole hard,” Depee said. “He busted through the hole.”
Bolin’s four carries were actually three more than he had a week earlier in Ozark’s jamboree at Kickapoo. Playing against Nixa, Bolin limped off the field after his one and only carry.
“I got chased down and a kid landed on my ankle and I twisted my ankle,” Bolin said. “I got back up and am healthy now. I taped it up and took some Ibuprofen.”
Ozark’s scoring began and ended with points off of Neosho turnovers. Schilling recovered a Wildcats fumble on the Neosho 20-yard line in the in the opening quarter to set a one-yard touchdown run by Strickler. Ethan Pritchard clinched the Tigers’ win by scooping up a Wildcats fumble and running 30 yards for a touchdown with 2:57 left in the fourth quarter.
“We like to turn turnovers into touchdowns,” said Bolin, who starred all night from his linebacker post.
Ozark’s defense repeatedly turned away Neosho, the lone exception being a 67-yard touchdown run by Talon Mitchell in the second quarter. A year ago, the Wildcats and quarterback Gage Kelley could not be stopped during the teams’ matchup and rolled to a 35-0 whipping of the Tigers.
Kelley, who had four touchdowns against Ozark last year, was back behind center Friday in a bit of a surprise. Media reports in the pre-season had him transitioning to running back.
“I’m kind of glad he played quarterback because of the interception,” defensive back Jake Skaggs said, referring to his pick at mid-field on an errant Kelly pass. “I read all the previews and saw he was going to play running back. But he’s a really good quarterback. He’s good with his feet, he’s good at scrambling and is elusive.”
“Our coaches said something about him maybe moving to running back,” Bolin said. “We didn’t see any of that tonight. It didn’t surprise me because he’s a good quarterback.”
Ozark’s defense was strong to the finish, despite the great majority of the Tigers on that side of the ball also playing offensively.
“We have the mindset that if you’re playing both ways, you still have to go all-out,” said Tim Albright, who battled in the trenches at center and nose guard. “This represents the hard work we’ve done this summer. What we’ve been up to all summer is a lot of running and conditioning.”
“We practice hard and try to practice as fast as we can,” Depee said. “The players get a lot of running in and don’t skip their workouts. It takes a lot of time and commitment to come out here on a Friday night. There have been a lot of days of hard work. The kids can see that their hard work is paying off.”
Depee added he hopes as the season progresses to have fewer players playing full-time on both sides of the ball.
“We’ve got guys who are going to be contributing, but tonight is just how it went,” he said. “We said, ‘We need these particular guys who got snaps to do what they did.’ There are a lot of guys who are waiting for their opportunity and it will come.”
Even after last year’s 1-9 debacle, Ozark suddenly has more wins than any team from the eastern half of the COC against their western counterparts dating back to the start of last season. After beating Carl Junction in Week Five last year, the Tigers ended a five-game losing streak.
Depee was thrilled to see his players rewarded after being throughly dominated by Neosho last year.
“It’s 2019 and that’s we have to focus on,” Depee said. “We know, learn and remember the past. But we focus on the future. That’s one thing these guys have done a tremendous job at. They’ve had a great locker room and a been a joy to be around. I’ve had so much fun over the last few months with these guys. It’s a good group to be around. They want to achieve.
“You have to trust and stay the course and do what you do," he added. "The locker room has to believe in that. When they do, anything is possible. This crew is thinking anything is possible. Don’t put a ceiling on us.”
Ozark 21, Neosho 7
Neosho 0 7 0 0 - 7
Ozark 7 0 0 14 - 21
Scoring
O - Strickler 1 run (Ruhing kick)
N - Mitchell 67 run (Tunnel kick)
O - Bolin 80 run (kick no good)
O - Pritchard 30 fumble recovery (Mills pass from Skaggs)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.