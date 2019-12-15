Nixa rallied for a 54-44 victory over Carthage in the third-place game of the Carthage Tournament.
The Eagles (4-2) trailed 22-17 at halftime, before scoring the first seven points of the second half. Josh Mason scored a team-high 16 points and Kael Combs chipped in with 12.
Ozark falls in OT — Ozark dropped a 70-68 overtime decision to Springdale (Arkansas) HarBer.
Owls cruise to win — Spokane pulled out a 65-41 triumph at home versus School of the Ozarks.
Jays lose on road — Clever was edged by Reeds Spring 59-57.
Trojans triumph — Sparta downed Wheaton 53-50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.