Making College of the Ozarks their college choice proved to be one of the easiest decisions Ozark’s Katie Mayes and Madi Braden have made.
Mayes made one and only official college visit.
“I had a few other schools I was looking at. But when I stepped foot on the C of O campus, I told myself, ‘I’m in love with this place, I need to go here,’” Mayes said. “It was amazing. I ended up committing that day.”
Braden is a legacy at C of O. Her parents are Hark Work U. grads and her older sister, Abby, is currently attending classes at Point Lookout.
“She loves it,” Maddy said of Abby. “She says you've got to make sure you work hard. I prayed about my choice and figured that was the best place for me. Winning is awesome. But the program and the girls are what I fell in love with. With their morals, I love the school.”
C of O is an annual NAIA D-II National Tournament entrant and five times has finished as a national runner-up.
Braden and Mayes like the fact they will continue to be teammates. They will also be roommates.
“It will make the move a lot less stressful knowing Katie is going to be there with me,” Braden said.
“Having her there will make the move 100 percent easier,” Mayes said. “I know how she plays and she will understand how I play.”
Mayes added she and Braden are already familiar with many of the current Lady ‘Cats. They’ve spoken with Kickapoo grad Jordan Wersinger and Clever grad Harper Little about C of O.
“We know a ton of the girls on the team, so I think we will mesh there well,” Mayes said. “ I think we’ll have a good chemistry.”
Mayes and Braden also think their playing style fits C of O coach Becky Mullis' philosophies. The Lady ‘Cats preach a relentless pace and have averaged 83.5 points a game in their 6-2 start this season.
“We like to play uptempo, too,” Braden said. “I think it will be a good match.”
“We’re trying to focus on that more here at Ozark,” Mayes said. “We’re trying to push the ball a ton this year. I feel that will make for a good transition to C of O.”
