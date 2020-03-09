After being heavily favored to win the Class 5 District 11 championship and doing so last week, Ozark finds itself in the underdog role opposite Columbia Rock Bridge for Wednesday's Class 5 Sectional matchup at Camdenton.
Rock Bridge (20-5) beat Ozark (22-6) 63-40 in the teams' regular-season contest in early January. The Lady Bruins were ranked No. 2 in Class 5 in the final regular-season state poll.
Lady Tigers coach David Brewer hopes his bunch embraces being an underdog and responds with a peak performance.
"Obviously, most people think Rock Bridge is the better team," Brewer said. "I don't think there's a lot of pressure on us to hold court or anything like that. We're going to have a good game plan and work really hard on it. It's (important) for the girls to relax and go out and play. We should be relaxed, play hard and enjoy the process."
Rock Bridge, which reeled off four straight state championships from 2011-2014, is led by sophomore Averi Kroenke, who has already committed to Mizzou. She participated in the U16 USA Basketball national team trials last summer. The Lady Bruins' Erynn Puett has signed with Missouri S&T and Sanna' St. Andre has committed to UMKC.
Rock Bridge had the distinction of playing in a tournament in Naples, Florida, during its Christmas break. The Lady Bruins avenged a regular-season loss by whipping Jefferson City 62-42 to claim the Class 5 District 9 title.
They have a very good team," Brewer said. "They have lots of size and lots of shooting. They defend well. It's going to be a challenge.
"When we played them (at Rock Bridge), they beat us pretty easily," he added. "We lost Riley Boggs with an ACL (tear) in the first quarter of that game. That put us down. We didn't really play that well."
Brewer is glad the Lady Tigers have the experience of already stepping on the same floor with the Lady Bruins.
"By playing them, we got a better feel of what they are," Brewer said. "Having a feel for their size, speed and what they do and having film to see what they did to try to take advantage of you, it can be a huge advantage for the second contest and what you can do differently.
"We didn't game plan against them knowing (a Sectional rematch) might be a possibility," he added. "We're going to use a little more tactics than we did the last time. Still, it will be a difficult game."
Rock Bridge fell to Republic 43-40 in the Quarterfinal round last season.
This is Ozark's first Sectional appearance since 2012. The Lady Tigers met Rock Bridge in the Quarterfinals that season and fell 57-31.
