Ozark coach Adeana Brewer is hoping the Lady Tigers serving as the Class 4 District 10 host for the first time in her seven years in charge of the program can help them pull off an upset or two.
Ozark (18-13), the District's No. 4 seed, begins post-season play Monday by meeting No. 5 seed Parkview at 5 p.m.
“I feel we have a good opportunity to surprise people as the No. 4 seed (and) come out on top,” Brewer said.”We have several positives that we can use to our advantage, if we play our cards right and play the best volleyball that we have all season. We have a history of success and we have absolutely nothing to lose. If (we) can fire all cylinders all at the same time, it should make for an exciting week of volleyball.
“Volleyball is a crazy sport that is very much based on emotion or based on which team can control emotion best,” she added. “Hopefully, our program’s experience will help us in that regard.”
Under Brewer, Ozark has never lost a District game. The Lady Tigers have won six straight District championships on her watch and 10 overall.
Ozark was in rebuilding mode at the outset of the season, replacing its entire starting lineup from a year ago. Brewer is proud of her team’s improvement spurred on by a schedule she’ll compare with anyone’s. The Lady Tigers were 5-6 down the stretch, playing the likes of heavyweights Rogersville, Willard, St. Teresa’s Academy, Greenwood, Arkansas, and Incarnate Word Academy. All those teams have 24 wins or more.
“I’m happy with the progress and growth,” Brewer said. “We played an extremely tough non-conference schedule. If we played a less strenuous schedule, our overall record would probably match up with some of the other top COC teams. Playing a light schedule may have given us more wins. But it would not have prepared us for tough battles down the road. Playing a difficult schedule only makes (us) better and prepared to play tough teams in the post-season.”
The Parkview-Ozark winner will advance to meet top-seeded Nixa (30-4) in a semifinal Wednesday. The other half of the bracket is led by No. 2 seed Kickapoo (27-5) and No. 3 seed Branson (28-5). They have first-round matches Monday versus West Plains (7-20-1) and Glendale (7-20-1).
The semifinal and final matches will all be held Wednesday.
“I feel it is the most competitive District in the state,” Brewer said. “Every team and each coach will have to put in several hours of preparation to be ready to play one another. I believe the semi-final matches will be two high-level matches that will be so fun to watch as a fan.
“We respect all our opponents," she added. "There is no team that we will take lightly. We have the mindset that we need to win by taking care of things on our side of the net.”
CeCe Westfall tops Ozark in kills with 195. Hannah Tadlock and Hanna Vorhies have combined for 269 kills. Tadlock, who had a season-high 15 blocks at Branson, leads the Lady Tigers with 75 blocks. Olivia Skipworth has a team-high 29 aces. Ellie Schrader is averaging 8.4 assists a set.
