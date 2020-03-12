CAMDENTON — Having just sank a 3-pointer, Ozark center Katie Mayes had an extra bounce in her step as she bolted from one wing and made a strong move across the lane on her way to a left-handed layup Wednesday.
Keeping up with her stride for stride was her counterpart, Columbia Rock Bridge's Kyrah Brodie. The 6-foot-4 sophomore showed elite lateral movement for a player her size and showed off her athleticism and power, as well, by blocking Mayes' shot.
"She caught me. That was good," Mayes said. "Mad respect for her, she's really good."
Brodie had a profound impact on the proceedings, sending Ozark to a 49-38 defeat in the Class 5 Sectional contest and sending Rock Bridge to the Quarterfinal round.
Brodie's blocks total reached 11. That ranks in a tie for 16th for single-game blocks, according to the Missouri State High Schools Athletic Association's records book. Of the top 20 single-game shot-blockers, Brodie is the lone Class 5 player on the list.
Arguably, this was the most dominant defensive effort by a center at the Class 5 level in state history.
The Lady Tigers repeatedly beat their defender and found gaps to the basket for shots they sought, only to be swatted by the ever-present Brodie.
"When we thought we were in position for a layup that we would get against most people, we didn't get it against her," said Mayes, who is likely to receive an All-COC First-Team selection, but was held to five points by Brodie. We had to tell ourselves that we may get our shot blocked, but to keep our heads up. She's able to block everything. She was able to defend me very well.
Ozark coach David Brewer would have liked the Lady Tigers to initiate contact with Brodie just prior to shot attempts, instead of trying to go around her.
"The mistake we made was you're supposed to attack the body," Brewer said. "What you have to do is go to their body. You don't create space to let them use their length to reach to you. By us being a little intimidated, I feel like, we tried to go around her and she was allowed to use her length.
"We don't see 6-4 very often," he added. "So, it's hard to experience how to handle it. You can talk about it. But without that experience it's difficult."
The most comparable opponent to Brodie who Ozark faced last season is Kickapoo 6-2 post player Rachel Senn. Like Brodie, Senn is an exceptional athlete for a player her size. Senn was injured when the Lady Tigers faced the Lady Chiefs this season.
"There's not a lot of size out there," Brewer said. "A lot of size plays volleyball. We see 5-11 and 6-0. That's a far cry from 6-4. (Brodie) basically stood in the lane and said, 'I'm going to block shots.' That's why I told Katie to take a couple 3s. She's not a knock-down 3-point shooter, but is certainly capable. We tried to draw (Brodie) out a little bit. But she wasn't leaving the lane, that's for sure."
Without Brodie and without Rock Bridge's 19-7 start to the game, Ozark easily could have pulled off the upset. The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Bruins 31-30 over the final three quarters, thanks to a strong defensive effort that saw Brewer break from the norm and go to a zone.
"We tried to mix a zone in to keep them off guard," he said. "In the third quarter, our zone was pretty influential in us making a comeback."
The closest Ozark (22-7) could get to Rock Bridge's lead was seven points.
"Sadly, we only got within seven," Mayes said.
The Lady Tigers' second-half comeback hopes were hindered by losing control of the ball several times while trying to gain control of a rebound after a defensive stop.
"We would get a rebound, but kicked it out of bounds or tripped over ourselves," Brewer said. "You've got to have those possessions. It just didn't work out for us."
Rock Bridge (21-5) will meet Republic (20-9) on Saturday in the Quarterfinal round.
Madi Braden closed out her record-setting Ozark career with 12 points, matching her season scoring average. Her production was a bit off the pace she set last season, but she proved to be more efficient.
"The difference in her this year was we asked her to take a few less 3s and take more quality shots and spread the ball a little bit," Brewer said. "She was good with that. Her offensive game expanded. She finished around the basket using her left hand and taking a pull-up shot."
Brewer said this was an ideal bunch for him to work with.
"Super team chemistry and very easy to coach," he said. "They supported each other. They were a joy to work with. All we had to work on was basketball. It's been a pleasure to have them."
Rock Bridge 49, Ozark 38
OZARK (38) — Mayes 2 0-0 5, Hitt 3 1-6 7, Braden 3 4-4 12, Kent 0 2-2 2, Watson 1 1-2 4, Hanks 0 2-2, Putt 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 10-16 38.
ROCK BRIDGE (49) — Primus 4 0-0 11, St. Andre 4 2-3 12, Kroenke 3 1-2 7, Linnemeyer 1 0-0 3, Puett 2 4-4 10, Brodie 3 0-3 6. Totals 17 7-12 49.
Ozark 7 7 14 10 - 38
Rock Bridge 19 7 11 12 - 49
3-point goals - Primus 3, Puett 2, St. Andre 2, Braden 2, Mayes, Watson, Linnemeyer.
