John C. Reilly has appeared in only one movie with Will Ferrell since they starred together in “Step Brothers” 11 years ago. Reilly’s portrayal of Stonewall Jackson in “Anchorman II — The Legend Continues” was as forgettable as the movie.
But Reilly was wildly popular as Dale Doback in “Step Brothers.” A decade after the film’s release, his character is still fresh on the minds of teens. Over the summer, Ozark fullback Max Schilling tagged Tigers linebacker Logan Baldwin with the nickname ‘Dale’ in reference to Reilly’s character.
“Max started calling me Dale because (Reilly) has curly hair and looks like me kind of,” Baldwin said. “The coaches don’t call me by my first or last name. They call me ‘Dale.’ I like it. I think it’s funny. Everyone used to call me ‘Magic Man.’ (in reference to a catchphrase by Reilly’s and Ferrell’s characters in “Talladega Nights” from 2006).”
‘Dale’ has stuck, enough so that Baldwin is listed as ‘Dale’ on the Ozark defense’s list of leaders. ‘Dale,’ er Baldwin tops the Tigers with three quarterback sacks among his 26 tackles.
Baldwin had a career-high 11 tackles, including one sack, last week in Ozark’s 51-49 triumph over Republic.
“I’ve been working on getting off the ball quick,” Baldwin said. “I’m an edge-pressure guy. I come off the edge every play pretty much. I want to smoke the (quarterback). I come off the edge ready to hit someone every time. I want to get there as quickly as possible.”
Baldwin gave all due props to Republic quarterback Lucas Hayes, who ran for five touchdowns and passed for two more scores against Ozark.
“He would step up in the pocket and I would try to get there as quickly as possible,” Baldwin said. “Most of the time he would get away from me. But I got there to him a few times.”
The Tigers (4-2) will host a slew of playmakers Friday, as COC leader Joplin (6-0) visits. The Eagles are averaging more than 47 points a game and have stars in wideout Zach Westmoreland, quarterback Blake Tash and running back Isaiah Davis. Davis has 880 yards rushing.
“They have a lot of good players,” Baldwin said. “I love the competition. We’ll have to play our best game.”
Tylr Bolin leads Ozark with 56 tackles and is averaging 7.8 yards a carry while rushing for 281 yards.
Ozark is moving closer and closer to earning a first-round bye for Class 5 District 6. Ozark is second in the District’s points standings behind first-place Carthage and ahead third-place Nixa (3-3) , fourth-place Republic (2-4) and fifth-place Branson (1-5). Ozark owns wins over Nixa, Republic and Branson.
As things stand now, Ozark would host Nixa in a District semifinal.
“I want to play Nixa again. I love playing them,” Baldwin said. “We didn’t get that many defensive plays against them (in a 20-14 win last month). It was three and out every time. We only had like 20 defensive plays. I feel like it would be a good game again if we play them again.”
