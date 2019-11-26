Chadwick is ready to to re-introduce to opponents nearly the same set of guards that helped the Cardinals to the Class 1 District 4 championship last season.
The lone loss to graduation was Evan Smith. Returning to lead the backcourt are Calvin Rains, Trent Nalley and Jacob Stevens.
“We bring back a good group,” Guerin said. “There are some elite teams that strive for pressure defense. We try to do that, as well. We get up and down pretty good — that’s Chadwick basketball.”
"We have speed,” Nalley added. “We’ll ty to run everybody to death and guard everybody to death.”
Guerin values his many options at point guard.
“We don’t necessarily have a point guard. If we did, we’d focus on Jacob Stevens,” Guerin said. “We’re a guard-based team. Any one of them can bring the ball up court.”
Jarod Vanhouden is back as Chadwick’s man in the middle. He enjoyed a breakout 19-point performance in the District championship game against Halfway last season.
“He has improved with his footwork,” Guerin said. “He’s a little stronger finishing around the rim and we have the guards to get him the ball.”
Guerin plans to take advantage of Hayden Rozell’s versatility.
“He plays every spot for us,” Guerin said.
The Cardinals are welcoming aboard a freshman class that enjoyed success in middle school. That group is led by Garrett Gardner and Paden Gilbert.
“We have some young guards who have really been playing well,” Geurin said. “We can go deeper this year than we ever have.”
Chadwick opened its season with a 69-66 victory at Seymour last week. The Cardinals open at home tonight versus Billings.
Other highlights of Chadwick’s schedule include the Cardinals hosting the Mark Twain Conference Tournament Jan. 20-25 and a trip to Bradleyville on Feb. 20.
Joining Chadwick in Class 1 District 4 will be defending Class 1 state runner-up Dora.
