Chadwick's Stevi Jones has been named the All-Mark Twain Conference Player of The Year.
Jones' senior season saw her average 16.8 points a game and make 45 3-pointers, while reaching the 1,500-point milestone for her career.
Jones is joined on the First-Team by teammate Paris Gilbert. The Lady Cardinals' Abi Smith is a second-teamer and Paisley Gilbert received honorable mention recognition.
Paris Gilbert averaged 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds a game, Smith averaged 9.0 points and Paisley Gilbert's norms were 7.2 points and 7.3 rebounds.
The rest of the First-Team includes Bradleyville's Emily Williams and Tay Sims, New Covenant's Izzy Rohlfing and Niangua's Jaycee Callaway.
Chadwick's Scott Payne is the Coach of the Year.
On the boys side, the Cardinals' Calvin Rains and Paden Gilbert both are First-Team selections.
The rest of the First-Team includes School of the Ozarks' Ethan Lander, New Covenant's Garrett Simmermn, Everton's Tre Sheer and Bradleyville's Ethan Todd. Lander is the Player of The Year.
Chadick's Shawn Guerin is the Coach of the Year.
