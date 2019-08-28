Hayden Farris is returning to Chadwick’s cross country team from a double-whammy that ended his basketball season last year before it could ever tip off. He’s running for the Cardinals after being diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes last summer and then suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee last November.
Timing and good fortune were finally on Farris’ side earlier this month, as he was cleared to begin working out a week before the official start of practices for the fall sports season.
“It’s been kind of rough. I hadn’t really been able to move for six months after my surgery,” Farris said. “I’m not in shape. I’ve gained a little weight and that’s been hard to deal with it. I’m trying to lose that weight.”
No doubt, conditioning daily in cross country should help him shed some pounds and gain confidence in his knee.
“My physical therapist said I should run cross country to strengthen my knee before I go into basketball season,” Farris said.
Farris is able to compete in cross country and basketball, while having his glucose levels tracked by a DexCom G-6 transmitter, a continuous glucose monitoring system that is compatible with his smart phone through blue tooth. An alarm sounds if his sugar level is too high or too low.
Chadwick coach Jenny Gardner carries the DexCom G-6 at cross country meets and practices and Farris plans to have someone hold it during basketball practices and games while seated near the Cardinals’ bench.
“Having diabetes doesn’t really hinder me, Farris said. “But it’s a roller coaster, a lot of ups and downs. Sometimes, I go from feeling really bad from having high blood sugar to feeling really bad because I have low blood sugar. It fluctuates non-stop. It’s a struggle to keep it under control.
“There’s nothing I can do about having diabetes,” he added. “I’ve got to push through it and do the best I can do.”
More than anything, Farris has been mindful not to allow himself to dwell on his condition and get bogged down by anxiety.
“It was really tough on me when I was diagnosed,” he said. “But I’ve learned how to manage it. It’s harder to control when you’re stressing about it."
Farris and the Cardinals will open their season Sept. 7 at the Southwest Missouri Cross Country Coaches Association Meet in Bolivar.
