Abi Smith didn’t grow up dreaming of helping Chadwick to a Mark Twain Conference Tournament championship. Matter of fact, she didn’t think much of basketball, much less dream about it, as a youngster.
“When I was little, I wasn’t into basketball,” Smith said. “I played, but didn’t like it that much.”
It wasn’t until she reached junior high that she began catching the basketball bug.
“When I was in sixth grade and got pulled up to play with older girls, I knew I needed to step it up,” Smith said. “That’s when I saw what my true potential was. That’s when I started practicing more on my own.
“You’ve got to know that this is what you love,” she added. “I love the sport. If I didn’t feel that, I wouldn’t be where I am.”
Smith was at the controls as a freshman of the Lady Cardinals’ offense in their 48-37 win over Bradleyville on Saturday in the teams’ Mark Twain Conference Tournament title tilt matchup.
For Chadwick coach Scott Payne, seeing Smith filling her role well under the spotlight of the conference tourney confirmed in his mind he made the right decision in the pre-season to put the freshman at point guard and shift senior Stevi Jones to shooting guard.
While Bradleyville was guilty of 20 turnovers Saturday, the Lady Cardinals had a modest 10 giveaways.
“She still needs to work on her ball-handling and shows her youth a little bit,” Payne said. “But for the most part Abby has handled the ball for us pretty good. It’s been a pretty smooth transition, moving her in as the point guard and moving Stevi to the shooting guard. That was my hope for the season.”
Smith naturally battled nerves initially. But she’s wasn’t overwhelmed and persevered to the point now she enters game nights with confidence.
“I was really nervous at the beginning,” Smith said. “But I really like it now. I think me and Stevi work well together.”
The timing of Jones being a senior and Smith being a freshman has worked in the Lady Cardinals’ favor. Jones, who led Chadwick with 21 points in the final, also started as a freshman and thus can relate to all Smith is going through as a wide-eyed 15-year-old.
“It was a little intimidating,” Jones said while recalling her nerves as a freshman. “But she’s handling it very well. She has freshman mistakes every once in a while. But it doesn’t slow her down. She gets right back up and into the game. She’s one of our stronger players. I try to be a mentor for her and encourage her every chance I get. I encourage her and all the other freshmen. We have a lot of them this year.”
Jones, who reached the 1,500-point milestone during Chadwick’s semifinal win, added she also needed a bit of time to adjust to not bringing the ball downcourt and setting up the Lady Cardinals’ offense.
“It was a little rough at first. It took me a while to get used to the transition,” Jones said. “I think right now it’s working pretty good. It’s given me a little more energy on defense, to be able to guard one of the other team’s better players and I feel like it’s helping Abi with her confidence.”
