Charges against a former Spokane High School athlete accused of taking a classmate to the ground and shoving a dirty condom into his mouth have been dropped and reduced.
Chandler Brown, 20, pleaded guilty in circuit court July 17, to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace. Brown was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Christian County Jail and six months of unsupervised probation.
“This matter had a major impact on (Brown’s) life and was a major shock to his entire community,” defense attorney Joseph Passanise wrote in a press release following Brown’s hearing in Ozark.
According to his attorney, Brown was disciplined by school administrators in February 2017. He was reportedly suspended from school and barred from participating in sports or other extracurricular activities for the remainder of his senior year of high school.
“Brown had participated in athletics throughout his high school career and had never been in trouble before,” Passanise said in the press release.
Also on July 17, criminal charges against former Spokane High School Principal Christopher Kohl were dropped. Kohl was indicted for failure by a mandated reporter to report child abuse or neglect.
Brown was reportedly attending nursing classes at a southwest Missouri college when he was arrested on five criminal counts in September 2017.
Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William Duston served as the special prosecutor in Chandler Brown and Tanner Brown’s cases.
Duston, who was not the original prosecutor on the case, pointed out to the court that he did not originally indict Brown.
“In my personal opinion, the first incident was an assault case, maybe rather than a sodomy case,” Duston said at Tanner Brown’s plea hearing in July.
Passanise commended Duston for negotiating the plea deal.
“(Chandler) Brown’s family appreciates the prosecutor for standing up and doing the right thing by ending the litigation,” Passanise wrote.
In what was known by most as “the Spokane bullying case,” Passanise said his client was bullied throughout the court proceedings and plea negotiations leading to its resolution.
“Brown and his family have suffered nonstop over the past two years,” Passanise wrote. “He and his family have endured numerous bullying comments over the past two years.”
Brown initially faced felony charges of first degree sodomy or attempted sodomy and assault while on school property and misdemeanor charges of third degree kidnapping, second degree harassment and fourth degree assault. Chandler Brown and Tanner Brown, not related, were first indicted by a Christian County grand jury Sept. 8, 2017.
According to the indictment, an incident allegedly occurred at Spokane High School Feb. 20, 2016, when Tanner Brown and Chandler Brown “knowingly caused physical injury,” to a victim identified in court documents as “John Doe No. 1,” physically held down the victim and shoved a dirty condom into his mouth. The indictment says this happened at the Spokane High School baseball field.
Tanner J. Brown, 19, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace and receiving stolen property. On June 13, Brown had three felony charges initially filed against him dismissed.
The charges of kidnapping, harassment and assault, the grand jury indictment says, happened about a year later and involved a different victim.
The indictment states Chandler Brown and Tanner Brown “knowingly restrained John Doe No. 2 unlawfully and without consent so as to interfere substantially with his or her liberty by forcibly carrying him behind the stage at Spokane High School and holding him down,” the indictment says for the kidnapping charge, which occurred Feb. 16, 2017.
Former Spokane Superintendent Daryl Bernskoetter and Kohl were also indicted.
Charges against Bernskoetter and Kohl have since been dropped.
Bernskoetter retired in 2017, about three months before charges were filed against him, to conclude a 33-year career in education. He spent 12 years in Spokane, first as a principal, then as superintendent.
Kohl remained principal at Spokane High School until the start of the 2018-2019 school year, when he was replaced with Kent Doyle.
