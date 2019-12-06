Clever coach Luke Brosius was quick in the pre-season to pass along the confidence he has in his backcourt duo of point guard Jake Twigg and shooting guard Bryce Gelle.
“Those two together, I think, are going to be two of the best guards in southwest Missouri,” Brosius said.
Twigg and Gelle will try to fulfill their coach’s prediction.
“That’s motivating,” Twigg said when told of his coach’s comments. “He doesn’t want us to get full of ourselves. But we know he has confidence in us.”
This will be the first full season on the varsity level Twigg and Gelle have teamed together. Gelle made his varsity debut as a freshman two years ago, while Twigg received his first-call-up to the varsity midway through his sophomore year last season.
Twigg and Gelle both feel they play their best while playing together.
“The chemistry is there. He knows what I’m going to do with the ball and I know what he’s going to do with it,” Twigg said. “I like to push it out and run and Bryce is easy to hit spotting up in a corner. He hits it whenever I pass to him.”
“I like having Jake at point guard because he always finds me,” Gelle said. “He’s so fast and breaks everybody down, while I’m out there spotting up. We’ve always gotten along.”
Their roles on the hardwood are in contrast to the positions they played for Clever’s junior-varsity football team this fall. They’ll lead the Jays into the program’s inaugural season of varsity ball next year, with Gelle at quarterback and Twigg at running back.
“I know they weren’t playing varsity, yet. But Jake is one of those kids who had three touchdowns a game this year,” Brosius said. “He’s very explosive.”
The Twigg and Gelle combo dates back to their kindergarten days. The 5-foot-8 Twigg can even recall when he didn’t have to look up to the 6-1 Gelle.
“We have some old videos of when we were the same size,” Gelle said. “I ended up not growing, so I had to be a point guard. Bryce grew and is a great shooter. “
“My freshman year, I shot up,”Gelle said. “I’m kind of lengthy now, so I can shoot over most people.”
Clever (1-0) faces Fair Grove in the semifinal round of the Clever Tournament tonight at 8:30.
