Spokane guard Jackson Bray hopes to be in uniform for all three nights of Class 2 District 11 action next week. Regardless if he and the Owls are playing, he plans to be in attendance at College of the Ozarks' Keeter Gym as often as possible.
"I've got a lot of friends on the other teams," Bray said. "I'll want to come out and support them."
The quality of basketball on hand will also make the District appealing to Bray and many others. The field has headliners in defending Class 2 state champion and No. 1-ranked Springfield Greenwood, No. 4 Crane, Spokane Tournament champion Blue Eye and Billings.
All four either already have 20 wins or on the cusp of 20 wins. Entering Tuesday's action, the four were a combined 77-16.
"It's hard to argue it's not the best District in the state," Bray said.
"This is the best overall District in Class 2," Billings coach Kendall Tilley agreed. "Any of the top four (seeds) could win. It should be exciting."
Spokane and Marionville also entered Tuesday with winning records.
"I might be a little biased, but I think it's the toughest in the state for Class 2," Spokane coach Kyle Johnson said. "You're going to earn your way if you come out of that District. You talk about Greenwood, Crane, Blue Eye, Billings and us, it's loaded. And, Marionville is young, talented and playing a lot better.
"it's going to be a good atmosphere for high school basketball come championship and semifinal nights," he added. "Shoot, with the quality of teams we have in the District, that quarterfinal night is going to be a great. It's going to be a fun District. We're happy to be a part of it."
Next Tuesday's opening-round games will include Galena against No. 1 Greenwood at 4:30 p.m., Marionville versus No. 4 Billings at 5:45 p.m.; School of the Ozark opposite No. 2 Crane at 7 p.m. and Spokane paired up with No. 3 Blue Eye 8:15 p.m.
Spokane will be out to avenge regular-season losses of 00 and 00 points to Blue Eye.
"We're going to have our hands full with a Blue Eye team that has beaten us twice," Owls center Zayne Gale said. "I think being on a college floor will help make them look smaller. They've got a long backcourt. it seems like when the floor gets opened up, they will look smaller.
